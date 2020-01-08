CPD: Person who is believed to have committed suicide after attempting to make contact

Loading...

Casper PD examines a scene in the 600 block of Melrose on the evening of January 7, 2020.

CASPER, Wyo. – Casper police and the Wyoming Investigation Department are investigating an incident related to the discovery of a body early Wednesday morning.

Police report that around 9:45 p.m. on January 7, 2020, a Casper police officer attempted a traffic incident in the area of ​​13th Street and South McKinley in Casper.

“The driver of the suspicious vehicle did not stop immediately and the officer followed the vehicle a short distance up to the 600 block on South Melrose Street,” said Casper Police Department spokeswoman Rebekah Ladd, Wednesday morning.

The driver is said to have got out of the vehicle and entered an apartment.

The officials said they tried several times to get an answer from people inside the residence and finally received a search warrant to enter the house.

“When entering the house, officials found an adult man who had apparently died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” said Ladd. “Emergency Medical Crews immediately responded to the scene.”

The Casper Police Department is working with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation to investigate this incident.

“We ask the public to avoid this area since the investigators are working on the scene,” said Ladd at around 00:45 on Wednesday morning.

Casper PD examines a scene in Sixth and Melrose on January 7, 2020.