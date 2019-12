CPD incident report log (12/30/19 – 12/31/19)

Loading...

CASPER, Wyo. – The Casper Police Department incident summary report is provided by the Casper Police Department and is published as a public service to our readers.

For reasons of confidentiality, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included or some calls may not contain certain information.

The DPC incident summary report contains information on the time, approximate location and nature of a law enforcement call; when the call was first received. The signaled nature of the call does not necessarily represent the actual situation on the arrival of the security forces.

Monday – 12/30

TimeLocationCall Type10: 47 AM 1300 block from Kingsbury Dr911-Welfare2: 27 PM 4900 block from E 2nd St911-Welfare3: 25 PM 800 block from Blackmore Rd911-Welfare8: 31 PM 500 block from E 11th St911-Welfare10: 42 PM 800 block from Lind Ave911-Welfare11: 54 AM 2000 block from W Coffman AveAccident Pd8: 24 PM 3900 block from Washakie StAccident Pd8: 02 AM W 10th St & S David StAccident Pi12: 54 PM E 12th St & S Wolcott StAccident Pi3: 55 PM 2500 block from S Jefferson StAgency Assist8: 49 AM 1200 block from E Yellowstone HwyAlarm Security2: 06 PM 1000 block from English AveAlarm Security6: 50 PM 100 block from Se Wyoming BlvdAlarm Security11: 52 AM 400 block from E 11th StAnimal Noise7: 15 PM 2900 block from Saratoga RdAnimal Noise9: 24 PM E 10th St & Payne AveAnimal Noise12: 04 PM 4400 block from Glen DrAnimal Problem1: 31 PM 500 block from S Jackson StAnimal Problem1: 49 PM 5900 block from Ridge LnAnimal Problem4: 40 PM 1700 block from Omaha TrlAnimal Problem7 : 44 PM 1200 block from S Fenway StAnimal Problem9: 37 AM 1500 block from E 12th St E 1 Assault9: 59 AM Sw Wyoming Blvd & Cy AveAttempt-Locate2: 08 PM E 12th St & S Walsh DrAttempt-Locate3: 43 PM Se Wyoming Blvd & E 15 SAttempt-Locate9: 44 AM 600 block from S Center StBurglary Res1: 40 PM 1600 block of E Yellowstone HwyCitizen Assist2: 23 PM 1600 block of E Yellowstone HwyCitizen Assist2: 09 PM 700 block of EA StCitizen Assist6: 49 PM 0 block of PrimroseCitizen Assist8: 19 PM 200 block of S Pennsylvania AveCitizen Assist4: 15 PM 700 block from EA StCivil Matter12: 48 PM 1500 block from Fairdale AveCivil Standby6: 30 AM 3400 block from Applegate DrDeliver Message3: 27 PM 5000 block from Blackmore RdDisturbance8: 18 PM 6500 block from Buckboard RdDisturbance11: 20 PM 2300 block from E 8th StDisturbance11 : 38 PM 700 block from N Durbin StDisturbance10: 39 AM 4700 block from Tranquility WayDrugs3: 27 PM 1800 block from E 4th StEms Assist10: 47 PM 2200 block from Lamplighter LnFamily Fight10: 43 AM 1100 block from S Poplar StFraud3: 42 PM 900 block from Payne AveFraud7: 20 Block PM 200 from E 2nd StFraud8: block 22 P M 1400 of Missouri AveFvpa Violation8: 26 PM 1100 block from N Wolcott StFvpa Violation2: 15 PM 1300 block from Kelly DrHit And Run4: 55 PM WBC St & N Center StHit And Run4: 59 PM 1200 block from S Elm StHit And Run5: 34 PM 4200 block of E 2nd StHit And Run5: 53 PM 6600 block of E 2nd StHit And Run1: 44 PM 200 block of N David StInformation12: 34 PM 1700 block of EK StJuvenile Prob9: 28 AM 4100 block of Talon DrMotorist Assist7: 21 PM 2700 block of Cy AveMotorist Assist11: 35 PM block 5300 of Cy AveMotorist Assist3: 08 PM block 2900 of Central DrProj. Lifesave12: 36 PM 3500 block of E 12th StProperty Damage7: 55 PM 1400 block of S Mckinley StReddi8: 52 PM E 2nd St & S Walsh DrReddi12: 08 PM 4400 block of Shasta DrShooting4: 33 PM 4400 block of E 2nd StShoplifting6: 35 PM 600 block from Se Wyoming BlvdShoplifting9: 13 AM 4700 block from Six Mile RdStray Animal4: 07 PM 100 block from S Conwell StSuspicious9: 08 PM 1000 block from Cy AveSuspicious11: 57 AM 200 block from N Park StTheft1: 02 PM 1800 block from Wilshire CtTheft1 : 30 PM 1700 block from W 25th St Menace3: 24 PM E Yellowstone Hwy & E 1stTraffic Hazard6: 27 AM E 3rd St & S Beverly StTraffic Stop6: 37 AM S Poplar St & W YellowstonTraffic Stop6: 52 AM 4000 block from Cy AveTraffic Stop7 : 7: 11 AM 4000 block of Cy AveTraffic Stop7: 32 AM 4000 block of Cy AveTraffic Stop7: 43 AM Sw Wyoming Blvd & Cy AveTraffic Stop8: 27 AM E 1st St & N Beverly StTraffic Stop8: 40 AM E 2nd St & S Jefferson StTraffic Stop9: 03 AM E 2nd St & S Minnesota AveTraffic Stop9: 07 AM Sw Wyoming Blvd & FairsideTraffic Stop9: 23 AM E 2nd St & S Walsh DrTraffic Stop9: 41 AM E 2nd St & S Forest DrTraffic Stop10: 01 AM E 2nd St & S Walsh DrTraffic Stop10: 14 AM 500 block of Landmark DrTraffic Stop10: 39 AM S Poplar St & W Collins DrTraffic Stop11: 06 AM E 2nd St & Thelma DrTraffic Stop11: 25 AM 700 block of E Collins DrTraffic Stop11: 59 AM 900 block of Pronghorn StTraffic Stop12: 25 PM W 19th St & S Cedar StTraffic Stop12: 41 PM 600 block of S Poplar StTraffic Stop1: 04 PM W 13th St & Sycamore StTraffic Stop1: 29 PM E 2nd St & S Minnesota AveTraffic Stop1: 47 PM EF St & N Park StTraffic Stop2: 07 PM EK St & N Jefferson StTraffic Stop2: 40 PM EH St & N Kimball StTraffic Stop3 : 47 PM 300 block from Landmark DrTraffic Stop4: 22 PM Country Club Rd & Se WyomiTraffic Stop4: 48 PM EA St & N Durbin StTraffic Stop4: 58 PM E 2nd St & Thelma DrTraffic Stop5: 10 PM 00 900 block from N Mckinley StTraffic Stop5 : 25 PM E 12th St & S Elk StTraffic Stop5: 26 PM 4200 bloc de Cy AveTraffic Stop5: 43 PM Cy Ave & W 20th StTraffic Stop6: 12 PM Cy Ave & S Poplar StTraffic St op6: 50 PM E 1st St & N Wolcott StTraffic Stop7: 52 PM E 1st St & S Conwell StTraffic Stop8: 13 PM E 12th St & S Kenwood StTraffic Stop8: 56 PM S Melrose St & E 8th StTraffic Stop9: 04 PM Fremont Ave & Cy AveTraffic Stop9: 40 PM W Collins Dr & S Walnut StTraffic Stop10: 01 PM Cy Ave & Pheasant DrTraffic Stop10: 11 PM E 2nd St & S Sinclair PlTraffic Stop10: 23 PM S Beverly St & E 3rd StTraffic Stop10: 23 PM S Beverly St & E 6th StTraffic Stop10: 24 PM Cy Ave & Bellaire DrTraffic Stop10: 31 PM E 2nd St & S Minnesota AveTraffic Stop11: 13 PM 600 block of WF StTraffic Stop11: 25 PM 4300 block of S Poplar StTraffic Stop11: 30 AM 1000 block from W Collins DrVandalism10: 53 AM 900 block from Lincoln AveVehicle Aband. 2:37 PM Indian Scout Dr & ColumbiaVehicle Aband. 10:44 AM 800 block from N Washington StVicious Animal9: 26 AM 100 block from N Huber DrWanted Person10: 40 AM 200 block of N David StWanted Person11: 27 AM 200 block of N David StWanted Person2: 43 PM 4600 block of E 12 th StWanted Person3: 27 PM 200 block from N David StWanted Person4: 28 PM 1400 block from Wilkins CirWanted Person6: 35 AM 800 block from N Center StWelfare Check10: 41 AM 400 block from WF StWelfare Check4: 53 PM 800 block from Blackmore RdWelfare Check11 : 19 PM 200 block from E 6th StWelfare Check

Tuesday – 12/31

TimeLocationCall Type2: 19 AM 1200 block of E 2nd StAgency Assist4: 50 AM 300 block of E 2nd StAlarm Security5: 05 AM 3000 block of Talon DrAlarm Security1: 55 AM W 19th St & S Walnut StSuspicious12: 23 AM Cy Ave & Wolf Creek RdTrafficffic Stop12: 25 AM E 2nd St & S Iowa AveTraffic Stop12: 49 AM S Poplar St & W 13th StTraffic Stop12: 54 AM Sw Wyoming Blvd & Eagle DrTraffic Stop1: 17 AM Cy Ave & S Poplar StTraffic Stop4: 01 AM E 1st St & N Washington StTraffic Stop4: 09 AM 0 block of DrWelfare Check events5: 38 AM 0 block of Se Wyoming BlvdWelfare Check