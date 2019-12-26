CPD incident report log (12/23/19 – 12/24/19)

Loading...

CASPER, Wyo. – The Casper Police Department incident summary report is provided by the Casper Police Department and is published as a public service to our readers.

For reasons of confidentiality, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included or some calls may not contain certain information.

The DPC incident summary report contains information about the time, approximate location and nature of a police call; when the call was first received. The signaled nature of the call does not necessarily represent the actual situation upon the arrival of the security forces.

A call is not indicative of an arrest or criminal activity. Only that a call was made to this location.

The information is provided by the Casper Police Department at the request of Oil City.

Anyone cited or arrested during an appeal to law enforcement is presumed innocent until convicted by a court. The charges resulting from these arrests may be the subject of official filings with the competent office.

Monday – 12/23

TimeLocationCall Type11: 56 AM 0 block from Curtis St911-Welfare12: 43 PM 2900 block from Bellaire Dr911-Welfare1: 01 PM 1300 block from Cy Ave911-Welfare4: 27 PM 1900 block from Lynwood Pl911-Welfare4: 56 PM 1100 block from Cy Ave911 -Welfare6: 08 PM 500 block of N Center St911-Welfare8: 53 PM N Center St & Us InterstatAccident Pd7: 29 AM N Beverly St & EF StAccident Pi5: 21 PM Kit Carson Ave & De Smet DAccident Pi7: 47 PM 1600 block of Holly StAgency Assist7: 37 AM 1400 block from WaterfordAlarm Security9: 37 AM 600 block from S Jefferson StAlarm Security10: 53 AM 1300 block from Luker DrAlarm Security11: 52 PM 2500 block from E 3rd StAlarm Security2: 08 PM Salt Creek Hwy & W YellowsAnimal Bite11 : 10:00 am 1200 block from E 2nd StAnimal Bite1: 06 PM 3300 block from Chuckwagon RdAnimal Noise8: 25 AM 1600 block from EK StAnimal Problem1: 06 PM 7800 block from Scorpion StAnimal Problem2: 28 PM 9800 block from Arapahoe RdAnimal Problem3: 55 PM 4700 block from Bel Vista DrAnimal Problem5: 21 PM 1900 block from Farnum StAnimal Problem8: 52 AM W B St & N David StAttempt-Locate12: 27 PM I 25 | Mp 185Attempt-Locate3: 08 PM 1700 block from Westridge DrCivil Standby3: 25 PM 600 block from E 5th StCivil Standby1: 53 PM 700 block from N Center StDisturbance10: 26 PM 1700 block from Westridge DrDisturbance1: 15 PM 2700 block from Zion LnEms Assist2: 13 PM 300 block of E 2nd StFight6: 11 PM 200 block of E 2nd StInformation5: 44 PM 1300 block of Trojan DrJuvenile Prob9: 52 AM 2000 block of Kelly DrLittering8: 34 PM E 2nd St & Scotthill RdMotorist Assist5: 45 PM 3000 block of Talon Dr Suite 400Parking Problem8: 43 PM 1600 block of Holly StParking Problem7: 51 AM 2800 block of E 2nd StProperty Damage9: 51 AM 2500 block of S Mckinley StProperty Damage11: 06 AM E 12th St & S Beverly StProperty Damage12: 25 PM 2500 block of S Jefferson StProperty Damage2: 47 PM 2500 block of S Mckinley StProperty Damage2: 05 PM 500 block of S Mckinley StProperty Damage11: 47 PM 700 block of Landmark DrProperty Damage12: 54 PM 1100 block of S Boxelder StProperty Found5: 48 PM Se Wyoming Blvd & CountryReddi5: 53 PM S Beverly St & E 2nd S tReddi10: 13 PM Cy Ave & Energy LnReddi11: 58 PM E 21st St & Se Wyoming BlvReddi11: 07 AM 2700 block of S Robertson RdResearch Warranty12: 44 PM 600 block of N Poplar StShoplifting12: 09 PM 1000 block of S Walnut StSick Animal8 : 41 AM E 1st St & N Lennox StStray Animal9: 54 AM 300 block of N Lincoln StStray Animal10: 52 AM 500 block of S Jackson StStray Animal11: 46 AM 1400 block of S Elm StStray Animal11: 53 AM 700 block of N Durbin StStray Animal12: 28 PM 2300 block from Metro RdStray Animal1: 17 PM EH St & N Mckinley StStray Animal3: 26 PM 200 block from EK StStray Animal4: 59 PM S Durbin St & E 8th StStray Animal5: 07 PM 5300 block from Antelope DrStray Animal5: 09 PM W 15th St & S Ash StStray Animal10: 51 AM Country Club Rd & E 8th StStructure Fire12: 01 PM PM 400 block of E 1st StSuspicious12: 52 PM 900 block of N Poplar StSuspicious3: 08 PM 900 block of Pronghorn StSuspicious9: 39 PM 2900 block from Central DrTheft11: 09 AM 700 block from Landmark DrThreatening10: 16 AM Belmont Rd & W 29th S tTraffic Hazard7: 35 AM E 2nd St & S Walsh DrTraffic Stop8: 30 AM E 2nd St & S Walsh DrTraffic Stop9: 13 AM Sw Wyoming Blvd & Talon DrTraffic Stop9: 22 AM 800 bloc de Cy AveTraffic Stop10: 22 AM Cy Ave & Paradise DrTraffic Stop1: 06 PM E 2nd St & Trigood DrTraffic Stop1: 12 PM E 1st St & N Kimball StTraffic Stop1: 29 PM Sw Wyoming Blvd & S PoplarTraffic Stop1: 57 PM W 13th St & Holly StTraffic Stop2: 19 PM Cy Ave & S Poplar StTraffic Stop2: 41 PM Cy Ave & Westridge CtTraffic Stop3: 37 PM E 2nd St & S Beverly StTraffic Stop3: 58 PM E 2nd St & S Forest DrTraffic Stop4: 12 PM E 15th St & S Melrose StTraffic Stop4: 56 PM E Collins Dr & N Jackson STraffic Stop4: 56 PM: 58 PM W 1st St & N David StTraffic Stop5: 12 PM Us Interstate I-25 & S CurTraffic Stop7: 05 PM 900 bloc de N Park StTraffic Stop7: 05 PM PM 900 bloc de N Park StTraffic Stop8: 31 PM Blackmore Rd & DonegalTraffic Stop8: 32 PM E 2nd St & S Fenway StTraffic Stop8: 38 PM Sw Wyoming Blvd & Eagle DrTraffic Stop8: 46 PM Indian Sp rings Dr & VillagTraffic Stop8: 57 PM E Yellowstone Hwy & N WalsTraffic Stop9: 49 PM S Walsh Dr & Crystie LnTraffic Stop9: 51 PM 400 bloc de S Walsh DrTraffic Stop9: 57 PM E 2nd St & Se Wyoming BlvdTraffic Stop10: 02 PM 100 bloc de College DrTraffic Stop10: 41 PM E 2nd St & S Walsh DrTraffic Stop10: 46 PM S Walsh Dr & Swanton AveTraffic Stop10: 50 PM Sw Wyoming Blvd & Talon DrTraffic Stop11: 32 PM W 12th St & S Cottonwood STraffic Stop11: 08 PM 4000 block of E 2nd StTrespassing10: 03 PM 1800 block of E 4th StUnsecure Premis10: 31 AM 2000 block of Brentwood DrVehicle Aband. 1:43 PM De Smet Dr & Cody AveVehicle Aband. 9:25 PM 2400 block of Belmont RdVehicle Theft2: 50 PM Cy Ave & Westridge CtWanted Person5: 17 PM 1500 block of Bellaire DrWanted Person5: 45 PM 200 block of N Lowell StWanted Person7: 19 PM 700 block of EA StWanted Person7: 21 PM 3200 block of Sw Wyoming BlvdWanted Person10: 15 PM 1700 block from E Yellowstone HwyWanted Person8: 33 AM 1500 block from S David StWelfare Check12: 31 PM E 2nd St & S Durbin StWelfare Check5: 05 PM Cy Ave & Westridge CtWelfar e Check9: 28 PM 800 bloc de W 15th Social welfare check

Tuesday – 12/24

TimeLocationCall Type5: 29 AM 1100 block from S Locust St911-Welfare5: 49 AM 800 block from EE StAlarm Security3: 09 AM 3800 block from E 2nd StDisturbance1: 05 AM 2300 block from E 18th St 100 127Loud Music2: 00 AM W 25th St & S Poplar StReddi12: 15 AM E 12th St & S PennsylvaniaTraffic Stop12: 18 AM E 2nd St & NewportTraffic Stop1: 06 AM 2100 block of S Cedar StTraffic Stop5: 27 AM E 2nd St & S Walsh DrTraffic Stop6: 10 AM E 2nd St & S Forest DrTraffic Stop6: 14 AM Sw Wyoming Blvd & Arroyo DTraffic Stop1: 00 AM 1400 block from E 2nd StWanted Person1: 21 AM 2100 block from S Cedar StWanted Person