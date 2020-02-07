CPAC game will mock FBI duo Strzok and Page

At this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), former FBI agent Peter Strzok and former FBI lawyer Lisa Page are ridiculed for text messages about President Donald Trump published by the Department of Justice in 2017.

“FBI Lovebirds: UnderCovers” features actors Dean Cain from the television series “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman” and Kristy Swanson from the film “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”, who according to The Trump support Hill, who finds that a CPAC organizer has approved the report.

“You can learn a lot about Peter Strzok and what he thinks is important in his texts and in the testimony of the congress,” Cain told Fox News.

“Playing in film and television for the past 40 years has been a great pleasure. I enjoyed the process of playing with all my heart. Performing in front of a live audience was an exciting new experience and challenge for me. Lisa Page was a bad actress in her role with the FBI. It’s not easy to have to play a bad actor, ”Swanson told Fox.

Strzok and Page had an affair when they worked at the FBI, and the two sent messages to each other criticizing Trump while the agency was investigating him. Trump has repeatedly mocked the two at campaign events, doing what Page described as “degrading false orgasm” after repeatedly calling her name.

CPAC will take place in National Harbor, Maryland, February 26-29.

© 2020 Newsmax. All rights reserved.