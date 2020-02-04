CP source: FC Toronto looks at the Argentinian Pablo Piatti as designated player

TORONTO – Argentinian winger / attacker Pablo Piatti is the newest name that emerges in Toronto FC’s search for a designated player to reinforce its attack.

A source confirmed that the 30-year-old Piatti, who plays in Spain for Espanyol in Barcelona, ​​is one of the various players eligible for the third DP slot in Toronto.

Piatti is no stranger to Toronto. In 2007 he won the FIFA U-20 World Cup at the home stadium of TFC with an Argentinian side with Sergio Aguero, Angel di Maria and Maxi Moralez.

His career has since been characterized by highs and lows, with injuries in the past.

The five-foot-four 139-pounder has an eye for goal and can score with both feet. He won a senior cap for Argentina in 2011 in a friendly match against Poland.

The Spanish playmaker Alejandro Pozuelo and the American international striker Jozy Altidore are the current designated players of TFC. Third place opened in December when Captain Michael Bradley accepted a new deal using targeted allocation money, leaving room for another selection player under the MLS salary limit.

Toronto officials have said they want to add to their attack.

The search of GM Ali Curtis and others has brought the club from South America to Europe.

Piatti started with Estudiantes in Argentina and made his debut on 17 in 2006 under Diego Simeone, now manager of Atletico Madrid. The diminutive Piatti turned heads with an injury-time head winner in the game.

He moved with fanfare to Almeria in Spain in 2008. Three years later he was sold to Valencia after Almeria was relegated. He got out of favor with coach Miroslav Djukic, but returned to form after the Serbian left and flourished under Piortugal’s Nuno Espirito Santo, now manager of England’s Wolves.

Piatti was lent to Espanyol in 2016. The Barcelona club finally exercised its squeeze-out clause to make the move permanent.

Piatti suffered damage to his right knee last February, prematurely ending his 2018-19 season with Espanyol. He also suffered a fractured arm and skull fracture during his career.

Espanyol (3-13-6) is currently at the bottom of the 20-team La Liga.

Piatti replaced Espanyol’s 4-2 defeat against Real Madrid last Sunday. He has played seven games this season, including Copa del Rey and Europa League promotion.