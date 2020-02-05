Coyotes finish their five-game losing streak with a win over Oilers

GLENDALE, Ariz – Conor Garland and Lawson Crouse scored two minutes apart in the second period, Antti Raanta stopped 30 shots and the Arizona Coyotes ended a five-game losing streak with a 3-0 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night.

Arizona was without two of its best defenders, Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Jason Demers, due to lower body injuries.

The Coyotes made up for the big holes in their line-up with a solid all-round game and Raanta’s 13th career shutout, second of the season. Todd Dvorak added an empty goal to achieve Arizona’s second win in 10 games.

Edmonton scored 26 goals during a five-game winning streak before arriving in the desert on Sunday. The Oilers missed early good chances and could not solve Raanta, because they were excluded for the fourth time this season.

Mikko Koskinen stopped 25 shots for Edmonton, who had won five times in a row.

Once the leader of the Pacific Division, the Coyotes dropped to fifth with eight losses in nine games. Arizona played a solid game against Chicago on Saturday, but lost 3-2 in a shootout.

Defenseman Ilya Lybushkin set the tone against Edmonton and tied NHL-scoring leader Leon Draisaitl with an open-ice hit late in the first period.

Arizona scored early in the second when Garland timed a cross-crease pass from Taylor Hall past Koskinen for his team-leading 18th of the season.

Crouse scored a short-handed goal 2:08 later on a shot that caramelized on diving Edmonton defender Oscar Klefbom past Koskinen.

Raanta averted a flurry of shots during an Edmonton powerplay late in the second period and stopped Draisaitl from just outside the fold midway through the third.

COMMENTS: Ekman-Larsson, the Arizona captain, missed his second consecutive game and Demers his first. … Edmonton F James Neal missed his third consecutive game with a foot injury. …. Arizona has assigned F Barrett Hayton to Tucson of the AHL for conditioning. He sustained a shoulder injury while leading Canada to gold in the World Juniors last month. … Draisaitl had its end of the 11-game points streak.

NEXT ONE

Edmonton: Hosts Nashville on Thursdays.

Arizona: Hosts Carolina Thursday.