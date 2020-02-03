Coyotes’ exchange for Taylor Hall a warning story with deadline on horizon

The Arizona Coyotes do not like to let things hang.

Over the past few years, the team has been very aggressive in locking up its young core for long-term deals long before any limited free agent fight could take root. And while the rest of the competition is just getting ready for the trading season – the deadline is exactly three weeks away – the Coyotes jumped in early and hard and acquired Taylor Hall from the New Jersey Devils just before Christmas to help their playoff pursuit.

Arizona’s big step was even long enough ago that the club already had time to make a warning story about how even the most sensible and powerful actions guarantee you nothing.

The Coyotes started their first game with Hall on December 17 as leaders of the Pacific Division. After Saturday’s 3-2 renewal loss against the Chicago Blackhawks, Arizona is in last place in the Western Conference wildcard, only three points ahead of the same Blackhawks and the Winnipeg jets – both hold at least one match in the Desert Dogs . The Coyotes have only one win in their past nine games and are 7-9-3 since the 2018 Hart Trophy winner took their place.

(The team is now also faced with problems outside the ice, with reports that the Coyotes are being investigated by the NHL for violating competition rules on physically testing eligible players for the annual NHL Combine.)

I loved the Hall exchange for Arizona. This organization has not seen any play hockey since 2012 and only qualifying for the late season – even if it resulted in a short stay – would be a useful step for this young team.

Sometimes you go outside and have someone like Hall surpass you in a Cup quest. Other times – as was the case with the Columbus Blue Jackets and Matt Duchene last year – you pull the trigger of a tent rental because you know that your fans are long overdue to win a play-off series or an action after to see the season.

Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet did not call Clayton Keller and Phil Kessel by name. But he didn’t have to. The Coyotes need much more from both. “There aren’t four or five boys there. It’s clear as a day. We just can’t have four or five boys throwing zeros.”

It appears that the acid fortunes of the Coyotes are in contrast to a productive game by Hall. He has generally collected 17 points in 19 Arizona contests and is actually one player per point with four goals and five assists during the current rough patch of nine teams.

The problem – in addition to the fact that the big trade is essentially in line with the team that lost Vezina caliber goalkeeper Darcy Kuemper to an injury to the lower body to which he is still not back – is that some players that Arizona counted on before the Hall deal hit the wall.

Clayton Keller has only one assist in his past nine outings and Phil Kessel – who has been a huge disappointment in Year 1 as a dog – has an equally strong count in that duration and is on track to achieve only 17 goals this season.

The good news for the Coyotes is that they play in a Pacific Ocean that is more woody than a rush-hour bus.

Two hot weeks and this club can be right back on top of the division. That said, they have been with Hall for more than a month and things are moving in the wrong direction. If the boys they’ve had throughout the season don’t pick it up quickly, the team that was ahead of the trading season should consider a follow-up before it’s too late.

Other weekend takeaways

• Hall may be the UFA headliner this summer, but Torey Krug will attract all kinds of attention if he also hits the open market. The 29-year-old had five points on the weekend, including four during a two-and-two performance in the 6-1 beatdown of Boston on Minnesota on Saturday.

Since the start of last season, John Carlson (0.99) and Brent Burns (0.86) are the only D-men who score higher points per game than Krug’s 0.83.

• Sticking to Bruins’ blue line, it certainly annoys me that Charles McAvoy had to fight after this hit at Mark Scheifele in Winnipeg on Friday.

That is a somewhat substandard player who places a completely clean hit on a six-foot-three man who immediately reappeared. The only logical next step is that peaceful and light Neal Pionk does its best and Bob Probert does his best? There have been so many great developments in hockey in the last ten years; By far the worst is the mentality that clean, great hits must be answered immediately with a fight.

• The first head-to-head of this season between Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin was a vibrant beauty on Sunday afternoon. The Pittsburgh Penguins left Washington with a 4-3 win and Matt Murray has now won his past six starts. It will be interesting to see things shake between the two-time Cup champion and his break-out battery size, Tristan Jarry, until the end – and who ultimately becomes the man who becomes Game 1 of the play-offs.

• Twenty years ago Petr Sykora was knocked out of the cup competition by the type of hit that we saw far too often in those days. He was carried off the ice in the first period of a competition. Jason Arnott eventually won in the extension to deliver a Devils championship. While celebrating that club two decades later, the team finally got Sykora in the lap. This, from Saturday night in Jersey, is great.

• No better way to start Black History Month than with this exciting opening for Hockey Night in Canada, conceived and expressed by one of the best in the Sportsnet newsroom, Donnovan Bennett.

Ranking lists red-white

1. Vancouver Canucks (30-18-5) – The J.T. Miller trade continues to look like a winner. Miller achieved his 20th goal of the season during Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win against the New York Islanders and that first round pick Vancouver gave Tampa to get him is almost certain to stand outside the lottery as the leading Pacific Canucks to the playoffs with a 14-3-1 point in their last 18 outings.

2. Toronto Maple Leafs (28-17-7) – The Leafs have won six points in three games coming out of the all-star break, including the 2-1 extra time win over Ottawa on Saturday. Will a healthy scratch start Kasperi Kapanen?

3. Edmonton Oilers (28-18-6) – Lost in all the bloodthirst of the Battle of Alberta; the Oilers have only one regulatory time loss in their past 11 games.

4. Calgary Flames (27-20-6) – Every team that currently has a playoff spot in the West has a positive goal for / against ratio, except for the min-17 Flames.

5. Winnipeg Jets (26-23-4) – The Jets broke off a five-game losing streak on Saturday, but this season is slipping quickly and it certainly sounds like we won’t see Dustin Byfuglien this year.

6. Montreal Canadiens (24-23-7) – With three points in the annual pair of Montreal’s Super Bowl Weekend afternoon affairs, Nick Suzuki is now in second place between rookie ahead with 33 points in 54 games.

7. Ottawa Senators (18-24-10) – Another extra-time loss for the Sens on Saturday brings their total to 10 in the season. Only the single-point stars in Boston (12) have more.

In your ear

February is the trading season, so how can we start the month on tape-to-tape with something other than talking? Sportsnet insider Chris Johnston joined the show to give his opinion on what we will see specifically for Canadian clubs in the coming weeks.

The week ahead

• The Leafs and Panthers – both competing for the third seed in the Atlantic – play a huge tilt on Monday. Florida lost Aleksander Barkov on Saturday to an injury to the lower body and although the results of an MRI were positive, the cats will still hold their breath hoping the captain misses as little as possible.

• Tampa Bay and Pittsburgh are two of the league’s best clubs in 2020. They will play it in a tasty matchup in Florida on Thursday.

• Zach Parise is scheduled to play game # 1,000 for his NHL career on Friday in Dallas. Someone else feels old when you realize it was eight years ago and he and Ryan Suter “came home” by signing two 13-year deals with the Minnesota Wild worth $ 98 million each?