Coyotes end 5-game losing streak with 3-0 win over Oilers | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Mikko Koskinen stopped 25 shots for Edmonton, who had won five times in a row.

Once the leader of the Pacific Division, the Coyotes dropped to fifth with eight losses in nine games. Arizona played a solid game against Chicago on Saturday, but lost 3-2 in a shootout.

Defenseman Ilya Lybushkin set the tone against Edmonton and tied NHL-scoring leader Leon Draisaitl with an open-ice hit late in the first period.

Arizona scored early in the second when Garland timed a cross-crease pass from Taylor Hall past Koskinen for his team-leading 18th of the season.

Crouse scored a short-handed goal 2:08 later on a shot that caramelized on diving Edmonton defender Oscar Klefbom past Koskinen.

Raanta averted a flurry of shots during an Edmonton powerplay late in the second period and stopped Draisaitl from just outside the fold midway through the third.

REMARKS: Ekman-Larsson, the Arizona captain, missed his second consecutive game and Demers his first. … Edmonton F James Neal missed his third consecutive game with a foot injury. …. Arizona has assigned F Barrett Hayton to Tucson of the AHL for conditioning. He sustained a shoulder injury while leading Canada to gold in the World Juniors last month. … Draisaitl had its end of the 11-game points streak.

NEXT ONE

Edmonton: Hosts Nashville on Thursdays.

Arizona: Hosts Carolina Thursday.

John Marshall, The Associated Press