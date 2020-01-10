Loading...

CHICAGO – Authorities have captured a coyote in Chicago after two reported wild dog attacks on people in the city, including a 6-year-old boy who was bitten in the head.

Police and animal control officials chased the animal over several blocks before capturing it at a crossing on the north side of the city, just after 10 p.m. Thursday, according to Animal Care and Control.

The video shows the animal that was shot with a tranquilizer and loaded into a delivery truck. Second alderman Brian Hopkins tweeted Friday that DNA tests would confirm whether this was the animal involved in one of the attacks.

Officials were convinced that the animal that attacked the boy was a coyote based on interviews with witnesses, Kelley Gandurski, director of the Chicago Animal Care and Control, told reporters on Thursday.

If it is true, it would be the first time a coyote has attacked a human in the state, according to a natural biologist with the Urban Coyote Research Project.

“The last few times this happened, people reported the same thing, that they had been bitten by a coyote, and days and weeks later DNA analysis of the victim’s clothing revealed that they were actually dogs and not coyotes,” Chris said Anchor, who also works for the Cook County Forest Preserve District, which includes Chicago.

The 6-year-old was attacked Wednesday outside the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum in Lincoln Park. Gandurski said the animal may have been surprised by the child running along a path.

Two DePaul University track team members who ran nearby helped kick the animal away.

“We just acted. Went there as fast as we could. Knew something was wrong, ”second-year student Ryan Taylor told WBBM-TV.

Sophomore Dominic Bruce added: “I was just trying to make him happy. I told him that you do have the story before story time when you go back to school. “

Later Wednesday a man came in for first aid at Northwestern Memorial Hospital with a scratch on his back, police said. He said a coyote bit him, but Gandurski could not confirm his account because her staff had not interviewed him yet.

The authorities said that the boy and the man who reported being bitten had no life-threatening injuries.

Dr. Tom Wake, the interim administrator of the Cook County Animal and Rabies Control, said the captive animal would be tested for rabies, although he noted that it was unlikely that it was infected.

“There has been no rabies in animals other than bats in Cook County since 1954,” he said.

On Thursday, two Lincoln Park schools went on short soft lockdowns – meaning no children were allowed outside – after the reported sighting of a coyote in the aftermath of the attacks.

Coyotes do not usually bite people, but there are confirmed minor attacks in other American cities, according to Stan Gehrt, a professor of natural ecology at Ohio State University, who helped launch the Urban Coyote Research Project with Anchor in 2000.

Gandurski said reports of coyote sightings in the city have remained fairly consistent in recent years, but the recent increase may be due to cold weather and a lack of food.

Anchor, who monitors the movements of hundreds of coyotes equipped with electronic collars, did not say that there are no more animals in Chicago, but more that coyotes have changed their behavior in ways that make them more visible.

“They are very smart and when they realize that there is nothing to fear from people because they are not trapped, they start ignoring people,” he said.

Coyotes are customizable. In Chicago, where the animals have been living for decades after following train tracks and other routes in search of food, they not only get their holes in parks and nature reserves, but in corners and holes in the city, he said. They will eat “whatever there is,” from small mammals and dead birds to fruit and insects, Anchor adds.

Chicago Animal Care and Control encouraged residents not to leave pets unattended and to secure their waste.

Don Babwin, The Associated Press