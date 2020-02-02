Cox stars at Wanderers debut in confidence-building win over Mariners

The worst performance came after half an hour with Nicolai Müller. The German international worked extremely well into the penalty area and rolled the ball past a gentle challenge from Mariners Zygmunt Gordon to compete against goalkeeper Mark Birighitti in a duel. However, he pushed his shot across the goal from close range when it seemed easier to score. The finish of the Wanderers became rustier under the wet conditions.

Minutes before the break, Müller made up for it. The offensive midfielder punished a weak change from Central Coast’s Jack Clisby on the edge of the box with a powerful shot that left Birighitti helpless.

Loading

Shortly after the restart, de Marigny Cox went into the match to celebrate his debut, and the Wanderers’ new man made an immediate impression. Cox deftly won a penalty inside the box and pulled a foul from the out-of-position rudder to give Duke the chance to seal the win. The Wanderers captain met coolly and sent Birighitti in the wrong direction with a panenka.

However, 10 minutes before the end, the Mariners were given a lifeline when Pirmin Schwegler fouled Matt Simon in the penalty area so that the experienced Mariners striker could get a striker back from the spot. For a split second, the hosts believed that substitute Dylan Ruiz-Diaz had equalized only for Wanderers goalkeeper Daniel Lopar to score an outstanding parade on his own goal line.