Cox Communications hit with $1 billion verdict over music piracy

Enlarge / The statue of The Blind Justice standing outside the District Court in Alexandria, Virginia, USA. UU., Thursday, August 16, 2018.

A jury in Virginia granted Cox Communications the sum of $ 1 billion in damages from Cox Communications, and discovered that the ISP did not act enough to stop the piracy of music on its platform.

The verdict was the result of a three-week trial in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia, Variety was the first to report. The jury discovered that Cox was responsible for just over 10,000 recordings and infringing compositions on its network, and awarded the plaintiffs almost $ 100,000 for work.

A coalition of more than 50 companies, including Sony, Universal and Warner, filed the lawsuit against Cox in 2018, arguing that at least 20,000 Cox customers were repeat offenders and said the ISP "prioritized its own earnings over its legal obligations."

Cox in a statement called the verdict "unjustified, unfair and atrocious amount," noting that legal discharges can be obtained for one dollar, but the jury granted 100,000 times that amount per article. "We do not approve (the infraction), we educate about it and do our best to help stop it, but we should not be responsible for the bad actions of others," the company added.

The case is considered a potential omen of what is to come, as infringement lawsuits proliferate after the disappearance in 2017 of the failed "six attacks" system.

The record industry group filed similar lawsuits against other ISPs earlier this year, including a complaint against Charter Communications in Colorado and one against RCN in New Jersey. Meanwhile, AT&T became more aggressive by starting suspected music pirates from its network in 2018 after completing its acquisition of Time Warner.

The main commercial group of the record industry, the Association of the Recording Industry of America (RIAA), applauded the ruling. "The jury verdict sends a clear message: Cox and other ISPs that do not meet their legal obligations to address piracy in their networks will be responsible," said the organization's legal director, Kenneth Doroshow, in a written statement. "The jury recognized the legal obligation of these companies to take significant measures to protect online music and made a strong statement about the value of a healthy music ecosystem for all."

The verdict of the jury is not yet final; the court must first resolve the post-trial motions, after which Cox plans to appeal.