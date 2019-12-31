Cows in VR glasses and 14 other stories that gave us a giggle in 2019

Loading...

So there we go – another hectic year in the world of technology is coming to an end. Although many fascinating events took place along the way, there were also some lighter moments to enjoy. And with that in mind, why not sit back and view these 15 stories from the past year that made us giggle.

No yolk! A photo of an egg becomes the most popular message on Instagram

“A news item with eggs almost always contains countless puns that try to suppress the story in a smart way. But it is overly easy to get started with such nasty nonsense, and it cannot be worthwhile to chase away a reader's brain. "

Terrible jokes out of the way, the January story continues and explains how, in just one week, a picture of an egg became the most popular post on Instagram, with more than 21 million likes (it now has 54 million). A British guy named Chris Godfrey turned out to be the person behind the deliberate attempt to capture the photo sharing app. He said he chose an egg for his Instagram challenge because it has no gender, no race, and no religion, and added, "An egg is an egg, it's universal."

Japanese monks hit Twitter to protest against a driver's license in the most hilarious way

#StarWars. # 僧衣 で で き St も ん

改良 衣 で す が 参加!

. 。 や す く て と て も 便利 で す。 pic.twitter.com/oXZEHv0Dw0

– 山 山 (声優) (@ showzan331) January 2, 2019

"When police officers in Japan told a monk that he should not drive a car with his traditional clothing on, because his robe could affect his ability to drive the vehicle, an unusual reaction of fellow monks became viral on social media."

The monks' comeback was as simple as it was ingenious – to hit Twitter with the hashtag I-can-do-this-in-robes, and at the same time post videos that show that they are doing anything, from somersaults to & # 39; s and drumming to juggle and use a light sword. Supported by the support, the monk told reporters: "I want to say clearly … that I can ride safely in a monk rug."

Suspicious bank robbery uses Jump-scooter as an escape vehicle, is caught

To jump

“Are electric scooters about to become the vehicle of choice for bank robbers fleeing the crime scene? Judging by what happened recently after an alleged robbery in Texas, probably not. & # 39;

The suspect reportedly entered a bank before he demanded cash from the counter and fled on the scooter. But it was not the top speed of the 15 km / h scooter that proved that the suspect reversed. Instead, it had everything to do with the fact that he rented Jump's two-wheeler with his own account, making it easy for the police to track him down.

Ford's ingenious bed for couples holds mattress pigs in their own half

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yfSYjbODGUc (/ embed)

"Everyone who has shared a bed knows how annoying it can sometimes be when you wake up in the middle of the night and you are in a dangerous place on the outer edge of the mattress, because of your partner lying on the bed."

Using autonomous automotive technology, Ford came up with the fantastic & # 39; lane bed & # 39; that uses sensors and a conveyor belt to ensure that so-called & # 39; space invaders & # 39; stay on their side of the bed.

How much?! Glitch from British Airways results in $ 4.2 million for family vacation

"There have been quite a few instances where website accidents have allowed travelers to counter plane seats at absurdly low prices, but here is a story where someone was completely on the other side of the scale."

Debbie Andrioli hoped to book a reasonably priced package holiday with her husband and three children to the Riviera Maya in Mexico, an idyllic spot on the Caribbean coast of the country. But a glitch on the British Airways website presented a price of $ 4.2 million – about 200 times higher than it should have been. No, Andrioli does not press the & # 39; Book & # 39; printed.

A giant carbohydrate-free potato has just become an Airbnb rental

Big Idaho Potato hotel

“Do you want to spend a night in a potato? OK, maybe we should explain. In its previous incarnation, the Big Idaho Potato Hotel traveled up and down the country on behalf of the Idaho Potato Commission to promote the state's most famous crop. The nationwide tour of the giant spud was recently closed, but it seemed a shame to throw the plug in the trash, so small house developer Kristie Wolfe suggested turning it into a quirky Airbnb rental. "

The carburetor-free property is located on 400 acres of farmland, about 30 kilometers southeast of the capital of Idaho, Boise. You can stay for $ 200 a night (think how many potatoes you could buy for that!), Which gives you a queen bed and a bath. It also has air conditioning and a fireplace inside (for that potato feeling).

Tormented robot pulls a gun at its makers in the latest Boston Dynamics spoof

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dKjCWfuvYxQ (/ embed)

“Boston Dynamics has made a name for itself with building incredibly agile and skilled robots, and its steady stream of demonstration videos will always impress. And let's be a bit scared. & # 39;

The videos sometimes show engineers pushing their robots to show that they can stand upright, so in response, a team of makers in Los Angeles beat up a great parody with a "Bosstown Dynamics" robot who refused to take more of the mistreatment and engage his makers.

The man who invented USB finally admits that it is annoying to connect

"You know what it is like. You have to remove a few files from your thumb drive so that you can connect it to your PC and … no … it won't go in. So you turn it around and you mess around and find the gate again and … no … he still does not go in. So you turn it around again and … what the … somehow refuses to fit in as it certainly should How can that be? "

Yes, it took a while, but 2019 was the year in which USB maker Ajay Bhatt finally publicly acknowledged that the design has caused much frustration in recent decades. Thank you, Ajay.

Steve Ballmer shows us that he is still crazy after all these years

Steve Ballmer (former CEO of @Microsoft) has improved! pic.twitter.com/rWwqopdcX9

– Digital Trends (@DigitalTrends) July 30, 2019

"Former Microsoft boss Steve Ballmer showed that he is still as pumped as ever when he welcomed NBA stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George to his L.A. Clippers team at a press conference in town this week."

There was something reassuring about seeing Ballmer in one of his much-missed, famously passionate outbursts in the summer. It wasn't as sweaty as it was in the old days, but it nevertheless showed much of that unmistakable Ballmer shine and energy. And luckily this time he managed to prevent him from tearing his vocal cords, an injury he allegedly sustained during another outburst at a Microsoft sales meeting.

Nissan creates a self-driving golf ball that always finds the hole

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AtyWaUeu-_Q (/ embed)

"If you are an avid golfer but your putting game is crazy, you may want to try and get hold of the Nissan self-propelled golf ball."

Just like Ford and its lane bed, Nissan built its unique golf ball primarily to demonstrate its autonomous car technology. The arrangement uses an external camera coupled with software that locates the hole and the ball, while an algorithm controls an internal motor that works based on how the ball was initially struck. It is a must-have gadget for crap golfers everywhere, but unfortunately Nissan has no plans to commercialize it.

Watch this man catch a fallen iPhone during a roller coaster ride

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d6KNEe_2qDw (/ embed)

"If you've ever dropped your smartphone, you know very well that awful sinking feeling when you see it fall to the ground, your reflexes not quite sharp enough to save it on its way down." But dropping it while traveling in a roller coaster at a speed of 80 km / h? Well, that is something completely different. "

For a lucky rider in a theme park in Spain, the eagle eye Samuel Kempf was behind a few rows. When the rider dropped his iPhoneX, Kempf was fast enough to catch him in the short moment he appeared above his head. And the incredible performance was even recorded on video!

Virtual reality glasses for dairy cows? Pull the udder

Ministry of Agriculture and Food of the Moscow region

“Dairy farmers in Russia are putting virtual reality headsets on their cows to encourage them to eat more grass. Of course we initially thought that this rather amusing story was a lot of bull, but it seems that it is not as ridiculous as it sounds at first. (See, it is not every day that we come across a story about cows wearing VR glasses, so don't be surprised that we milk it for all its value). "

Environmental conditions can affect the health of a cow and consequently affect the quality and quantity of the milk it produces. So, in bad weather, some farmers in Russia decided to put VR glasses on their dairy cows and play a video with & # 39; a unique summer field simulation program & # 39 ;. Tests showed that the video reduced the stress levels of the cows, suggesting that cattle with headsets could become one thing.

HBO competition prize is a cardboard box where you can watch private TV

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e3Vl8l0sd1k (/ embed)

“HBO had the ingenious idea of ​​making a box in which you can watch private TV. Although it is a fairly small one. The cardboard creation, which is black and in the form of a box, is the main prize in a competition for students who may not have access to the kind of privacy they want in their dormitory. "

According to the promotional video, the HBO Box & # 39; double leg chambers & # 39 ;, has an internal shelf and ventilation holes. It also praises portability, although we cannot imagine that anyone wants to use it on the train.

This flying robot vacuum is not a bad idea at all

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wA2yIVFb2lI (/ embed)

“Crackpot inventor Peter Sripol seems to have a preference for attaching wings to everything from drills to play chairs before they are sent to heaven. Why? Because … well, just because. But now the popular YouTuber has built something that is at least semi-sensitive: a robot vacuum cleaner that flies. "

That means you don't have to carry it between floors, or buy two machines for different parts of the house on different levels. The idea is much better than the precarious device that Sripol eventually came up with, but with a little tinkering – and huge investments and development by a team of highly skilled engineers – it could work.

Finally an iPhone iPhone case that you can eat

“Digital Trends is full of carefully assembled sets of cases for iPhones and other smartphones, but so far none of the recommended cases are edible. Even those & # 39; chocolate cases & # 39; the ones you see advertised are just plastic representations of the tasty treat that so many people love.

But then, in November, we heard of an iPhone 11 case made of real chocolate – that you can eat. Great for chocoholics. Not so great if you want to protect your phone.

