Cowboys Star must immediately withdraw from NRL

“I want to reassure everyone that I am fine and that I have recovered to a point where my daily life is not affected, but I cannot get past the contact phase of the training, which means that I am no longer playing footy.

“I want to thank the cowboys for their tireless support – they couldn’t have done anything more for me, especially for the medical staff – and the club members and fans for their good wishes.”

Martin made his NRL debut at Penrith in 2016, scoring a goal and scoring the match-winning field goal in his first NRL game.

He was then contracted by the Cowboys, where he has played five-eighths, a fullback, or a utility option from the bank in the past three seasons.

In addition to his 55 NRL games, Martin represented New Zealand in four international kiwi games.

“We would like to thank Te Maire for everything he has done for the club,” said Peter Parr, Cowboys Director of Football.

“He’s made a great contribution since he’s been here. He played in a big final and the field has had a significant impact on everyone in the club.”

“It is always sad when someone has to retire at their age, but it is also positive that they have improved their health significantly. We have received all the signs that they can lead a normal life, and this is far more important when he plays soccer.

“We are sad to see Te Maire go because he is such a great guy, but he will always be welcome in our club and we will never forget what he did for us in his time here.”