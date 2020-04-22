Cowan was once afraid that former Celtic Barnes boss would quit the Offside event after demanding to see the script – The Scottish Sun

TAM COWAN has revealed that he once feared that John Barnes would quit his TV show after demanding to see the script.

Host of The Off the Ball once had a former Celtic boss as a guest on his old Offside show on BBC Scotland.

3

Former Celtic boss John Barnes Credit: News Group Newspapers Ltd

And while he hopes to work with Liverpool legends, it is almost pear-shaped.

After Barnes’s arrival at the studio, he demanded to see the script – only Cowan did not have it.

Cowan explained the awkward situation to Si Ferry in the latest episode of SunSport’s brilliant podcast series, Open Goal: On The Road.

He said: “It was a few years after he was slaughtered because of his managerial spell at Celtic, but we got it on the show.

3

Off the Ball entertain Stuart Cosgrove and Tam Cowan Credit: John Kirkby – The Sun Glasgow

“When he came in right at the start, I went to see him. The first thing he said to me was, ‘Can I see the script?’

“I thought ‘oh no’, because we actually don’t have a script.

“Those are important points and that, the script won’t work, it will be too rigid.

“Yes, I will do my wee monologue in the beginning with a joke about football that week, and we will have a few questions in mind for the guests.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cgc2CJ6uLkk [/ embed]

“But that’s not a script.

“So I said: ‘John, come on in and we will have tea, and I can certainly tell you a few things’.

“We always tell our guests a few things we will ask them, just so they can think of a small story.

“But when John came in, I said: ‘John I don’t have a script, come on and I’ll talk about everything.’

3

Cowan is Si Ferry’s guest on Open Goal: On the Road

“‘Oh no, I need to see the script.’

“I thought he would come out!

“So I think what happened was when he agreed to do the show, people he knew who were still in Scotland might watch the show.

“Some of them might say: ‘Watch, he will try and get you out.’

DAYDREAMER Ex-Celt Keane aligns who he REALLY supported when he was a child

“He got the wrong end of the stick. It wouldn’t be like Newsnight.

“I won’t be there like Jeremy Paxman and try to yawn at him and try to embarrass him. It’s just laughter.”

Barnes accepted the explanation – and the former Hoops man was much more relaxed after inventing a trick shot during the show.

Cowan added: “We went to start the show and a little thing – that’s a smart move – a little thing that we would do in the program, if you remember the advertisement he did at that time for Lucozade?

Open Goal: On the Road – Previous interview

Click on the names of our previous guests to watch them reveal everything behind the wheel with the host Si Ferry #DriveSmart

Amy Macdonald



Young girl



Shelley Kerr



Ian Crocker



Michael Stewart



Lee McCulloch



Bobby Madden



George Bowie





“He kicked the can in a used paper basket. We want to make it in the studio.

“It will not arrive sometime later in the program but I remember when we said, ‘come on we will make it earlier’.

“We made him do it and rejoiced, he did it the first time. See as soon as he did that? He just relaxed.

“He apologized after that.

“He said: ‘Sorry to bother you, I don’t know what the show will be like but I enjoyed it’.”

Save youp to date with ALL the latest news and transfers on the Scottish Sun soccer page

Celtic ace Mohamed Elyounoussi showed off a fabulous home gym while he was exercising in snowy Norway