Cow & Gate and Tesco recall 15 types of baby food from stores that may have been “tampered with”.

Several police forces investigate, but no arrests have been made so far.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) said 15 products are being withdrawn as a “precaution” and that anyone who has bought them is instructed not to feed them to children.

The recall includes cow & gate jars of baby food from Tesco that are over 7 months old.

If you have brought one of the listed products with you, you can return it to the Tesco store from where you bought it for a full refund.

The recall concerns the following products purchased from UK Tesco stores:

Beef potato & roast turkey 7+ months 200g can

Cow & Gate Spaghetti Bolognese 7+ months 200g can

Kuh & Tor Juicy pork casserole 7+ months 200g can

Cow & Gate Tasty Cottage Pie 7+ months 200 g can

Kuh & Tor Tomato & Zucchini Pasta 7+ months 200g can

Cow & Gate Yummy Harvest Chicken 7+ months 200 g can

Cow & Gate Butternut Squash Chicken & Pasta 7+ months 200g can

Cow & Gate zucchini & hake rice 7+ months 200g can

Cow & Gate Creamy cauliflower cheese 7+ months 200g can

Cow & Gate garden pea & turkey 7+ months 200g can

Cow & Gate Potato Spinach & Beef 7+ months 200g can

Cow & Gate Apple Crumble 7+ months 200 g can

Cow & Gate Banana Crumble 7+ months 200 g can

Cow & Gate peach apple & kiwi 7+ months 200g can

Kuh & Gate rice pudding 7+ months 200g can

Cow & Gate jars 7 months and older that are sold in other retail stores are not affected and are not other Cow & Gate baby food in jars or other packages.

Consumers can continue to buy and use these products, which they have bought from other retailers, “with confidence”, the companies say.

“We are sorry that this incident happened and apologize for the concern and inconvenience this recall may cause.”

Anyone with concerns can contact Tesco Customer Service directly on 0800 917 6897, or Cow & Gate through Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, or directly on 0800 977 8880 with a member of the Cow & Gate team speak.