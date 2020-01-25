Covington Catholic students involved in fatal accident after March for Life

Students from Covington Catholic High School returning by charter bus to Kentucky after the annual walk for life were involved in a fatal accident Saturday morning, the Associated Press reported.

The bus, one of four in a caravan carrying about 200 students and chaperones from Covington, collided with a car in Campbell County, Kentucky, police said. The driver of the car, not yet identified, was declared dead at the scene. The students traveled to Washington, DC to attend the annual Anti-Abortion March for Life on January 24. Local outlet WLWT5 reported that the car, which was originally traveling south, moved to the north side of the highway and hit the bus.

According to WLWT5, two people on the bus were transported to the hospital for their injuries and others were slightly injured. Due to damage to the bus, students used emergency exit windows to escape from the vehicle, the exit reported.

At the 2019 Anti-Abortion March for Life, Catholic students from Covington drew national attention for their meeting with Native American activist Nathan Phillips on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. A video of a student, Nick Sandmann, smiling with a MAGA hat as he faced Philips has become emblematic of what many say is a racist taunt by the students.

Others viewed the criticism as an exaggerated reaction and said that media coverage of the event had exaggerated it, especially since details beyond the first video had appeared. Some students have received death threats as a result of the ensuing controversy, and Covington Catholic has briefly closed for security reasons. Sandmann has brought defamation lawsuits against the Washington Post, CNN and NBCUniversal. A judge dismissed the Post lawsuit, and CNN settled with Sandmann in January 2020. The lawsuit against NBC is ongoing.

