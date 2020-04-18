COVID-19: Pianist entertains South Jordan retirement community

Shaun Barrowes waves goodbye soon after actively playing piano for people of Sagewood at Daybreak, a retirement group in South Jordan, on Friday. “I’m just glad I’m in a position to do one thing nice for them ’cause they gotta be cooped up a lot more than most,” Barrowes explained.

Grid Look at

Doug Cumming waves though Martha Hammond watches Shaun Barrowes participate in the piano in the courtyard at Sagewood at Daybreak, a retirement community in South Jordan, on Friday, April 17, 2020. “I’m just happy I’m ready to do one thing pleasant for them ’cause they gotta be cooped up additional than most,” Barrowes explained. Ivy Ceballo, Deseret News

Sandy Leninger pets her puppy Difficulty as Shaun Barrowes plays a piano in the courtyard at Sagewood at Daybreak, a retirement neighborhood in South Jordan, on Friday, April 17, 2020. Ivy Ceballo, Deseret Information

Donna Brown looks up at other people on their balconies at Sagewood at Daybreak, a retirement local community in South Jordan, as Shaun Barrowes plays a piano in the courtyard on Friday, April 17, 2020. “We really do not ever get to see just about every other any longer,” Brown claimed. “It’s dreadful, but we’re secure.” Ivy Ceballo, Deseret News

Shaun Barrowes plays a piano for inhabitants of Sagewood at Daybreak, a retirement community in South Jordan, on Friday, April 17, 2020. “I’m just happy I’m capable to do some thing nice for them ’cause they gotta be cooped up additional than most,” Barrowes mentioned. Ivy Ceballo, Deseret News

Roy Houdgson gives Maxine Wilden a glass a Shaun Barrowes performs a piano in the courtyard of Sagewood at Daybreak, a retirement neighborhood in South Jordan, on Friday, April 17, 2020. “I’m just glad I’m in a position to do a thing nice for them ’cause they gotta be cooped up additional than most,” Barrowes explained. Ivy Ceballo, Deseret Information