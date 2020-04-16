COVID-19 Opportunity – Developers, stay home and clean code

Due to the global coronavirus and COVID-19 pandemic, technology companies, as well as many other industries, have canceled all of their conventions and other face-to-face events. It started with Mobile World Congress. Then it expanded to Facebook F8, Adobe Summit, Game Developers Conference, and more. In addition to canceling events themselves, all major technology companies such as AT&T, Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Salesforce, Oracle and VMware have sent most of their staff home to work remotely.

In March, Google canceled its I / O conference, its biggest developer event of the year, May 12-14.

The other major conferences that have been canceled or that have been “virtual” are Microsoft Build (May 19-21) and Apple’s WWDC (June 3-7). These three conferences, including Google I / O, were historically important to the software development community as a whole, as they linked to the Android, Windows, Mac and iOS platforms, amounting to tens of millions of dollars. revenue for developers and tech giants. which are run by their respective app stores.

To put it in perspective, Apple’s global gross revenue in the App Store in 2019 was $ 54 billion, with Google $ 29 billion for applications sold on its platform, according to Statista. . That’s a lot of money for both parties, even when you consider Apple and Google to take 30% of revenue cuts from transactions, returning 70% of revenue to developers.

Although not an app store giant like the other two, Microsoft Build is especially crucial for Redmond because of its annual call to arms and priority settings for developers in its cloud development ecosystem. At this event, the company was expected to roll out release versions of developer kits for Surface Duo, a dual-screen Android device. Pre-released SDKs and hardware emulators for the Surface Duo (as well as the Surface Neo, another book-like device powered by Intel chips and a newer variant of Windows 10 X) have already been sown in mid-February.

Cancellations, as well as supply chain issues already affecting these companies, will have a cooling effect on the industry as we have never seen it for decades. We are not into the millions of people who have applied for unemployment and are looking for new jobs.

Now that all of these face-to-face events are overridden or transformed into virtual games, the developers – as well as those writing applications like Apple, Google and Microsoft – and their partners should clean up their evil. code of their offices.

Look, let’s be aware, both iOS 13 and Android 10 (for supported devices) are extremely uncomfortable. Many times daily about the supposed releases of these mobile environments are common to end users, and quite frankly, Mac OS X and stable “10” non-stable builds aren’t much better.

Apple, Google and Microsoft have been pushing the envelope to launch a new OS every year for several years now, adding new features of questionable value. With each iteration there are more and more errors.

I’m not saying we have to stop all the progress for a year or we don’t have to have new versions of these operating systems next year to load on new hardware. However, if we’re not going to have developer conferences or hold them practically, we should consider that the goal of this year’s development is to make all of these platforms as reliable as possible. In 2020, Apple, Google, and Microsoft need to think carefully about the new features they want to add to these platforms and applications in the face of bug fixes and streamlined code.

Although I have often criticized Facebook for its poor management of customer data (the company ended up on our annual Tech Turkeys list), I have to credit it for making a significant effort to streamline our code. their mobile applications. Facebook Messenger, which has recently undergone considerable code simplification, is said to be twice as fast and only a quarter its size. I hope that this Facebook streamlining effort is spread across all of its applications, including the main mobile app for Facebook and Instagram.

If we spend more time telecommuting and away from public spaces, we expect to have platforms and computer applications that are as reliable and secure as possible. In situations like this, our technology may be the only thing that allows us to stay in touch with other people. They may be our main interfaces for important things, such as shopping for critical supplies, mainly if our movements are restricted or when we gather in large areas it becomes impractical or impractical. Social distance can very well be the new norm.

What will you do now that your business trip has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic? Talk back and let me know!