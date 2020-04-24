COVID-19 Live Update: Calgary Coronavirus News April 24th

The content of the article continues

Stampede is a constant — over the years of war, during the Great Depression, and most strikingly, for this generation, just a few days after the massive flood of 2013.

But now the Grand Old Show is silent in the face of one thing Stampede can’t fight: the necessary ban on large gatherings. Among them, Stampede itself is the ultimate example of Alberta.

read more.

Thursday

Calgary Folk Music Festival Cancels 2020 Event

Fans will react as Bell & Sebastian perform at the ATB Main Stage at the 40th Calgary Folk Music Festival in Prince Island Park on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Brendan Mirror / Post Media / Brendan Mirror / Post Media

The Calgary Folk Music Festival was canceled in 2020.

The announcement was made late Thursday afternoon, a day after both Canmore and Edmonton folk festivals announced their cancellations. The Calgary Festival was held at Prince Island Park from July 23rd to 26th.

Sarah Leshman, executive director of the Calgary Folk Music Festival, said the first plan was to wait until the call was made by early May.

read more.