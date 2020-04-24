COVID-19 has significantly changed our media habits according to the new report

As you continue your closed life, will you spend more time browsing the Internet from your mobile device? All over the world, many of us do it according to a new report.

Vancouver, BC-based social media management platform Hootsuite, together with London-based creative agency We Are Social, and Singapore-based trademark agency Kepios, have released their Digital Report 2020 Global Statshot for April 2020.

It surveyed users in 17 countries around the world in March 2020 to ask about changes in their behavior since the blockage due to the new coronavirus.

His report highlights the change in our online behavior as the COVID-19 pandemic has kept us inside.

It uses data from multiple sources to minimize data variations and ensure a reliable cross-country comparison.

Digital use worldwide has grown from April 2019 to April 2020. While the total population has only grown by 1.1% (82 million), the number of mobile phone users has increased by 2.5% (128 million), internet users increased 7.1% (301 million), and active media users increased 8.7% (304 million).

There are 4.20 billion users worldwide who access the Internet through mobile devices. As we fall locked into the lock, we spend more time with our mobile devices.

Hootsuite

Three of the four (76%) internet users said they spent more time on their smartphones, 45% on their laptops and 22% spent more time using their tablet devices.

So what do we do online? Nearly three in five (57%) said they are watching more shows and movies on streaming services. Almost half spend more time on social media (47%) and messaging services (46%).

On average 47% overall reported spending more time shopping online in recent weeks with a third using online shopping for food and groceries (33%) or household items (29%).

This has resulted in supermarket traffic increasing by 251% during the first six weeks of 2020. By contrast, there has been a 71% decline in tourism websites.

More than one in three listen to more music streaming services (39%), spending more time on mobile apps (36%) and playing computer games or video games (35%).

Users also reported wanting more content.

Almost half (47% of women and 50% of male users) wanted more movies, and almost a third (35% female and 30% male) wanted to watch popular classic TV shows. Only 11% of users wanted more blogger and vlogger updates.

Hootsuite

We are educating ourselves about the virus. During March, COVID 19 searches increased by 3,650% and 18 of the top 20 searches were on coronavirus and its progression.

There has been a 500% increase in Google queries for the Zoom video conferencing platform.

However, as soon as the lock ends, our behavior will change again. Only one in five (20%) respondents expect to continue watching more shows and movies on streaming services, 15% expect to spend more time on social media, and 16% expect to spend more time on messaging services.

Only one in ten (10%) plans to spend more time on mobile apps or playing computers or video games.

As life returns to its “new normal”, whatever it is, we will continue to enjoy greater access to the social and streaming sites that have continued to take us through these unprecedented times.

