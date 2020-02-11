COVID-19: Goats and Soda: NPR

An illustration of the structure of the newly identified coronavirus, now called COVID-19. The image was created by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The new coronavirus disease, which was first identified in Wuhan, has now received its official name from the World Health Organization: “COVID-19”.

“COVI” is from Coronavirus. The “D” stands for illness. The 19 stands for 2019, the year the virus was first identified in December.

According to a WHO spokesman, the name will apply to the “entire spectrum” of mild to severe cases.

The disease was given the temporary name “2019-nCoV” by the WHO in January, which identified the pathogen as a novel (previously unidentified, ie) coronavirus that first appeared in humans in 2019.

After a few weeks, people called it “Wuhan virus”. But that’s a problematic label. The 2015 World Health Organization Guidelines on the Designation of Infectious Diseases do not recommend names that relate to specific locations, people, and professions to avoid negative effects such as stigmatizing a geographic area or population group.

In addition, no feed or animal names should be used. The guidelines state that “swine flu” is listed as an example that should be avoided after the Egyptian government feared that hundreds of thousands of pigs would be slaughtered.

In addition to the stigma, there are other considerations. “The attempt is to describe a disease using terms that people can understand as best as possible,” said Keiji Fukuda, a professor at the University of Hong Kong who helped draft the WHO guidelines. “So don’t be too jargon-y.”

And speed is crucial. Fukuda says that since there is no user-friendly, descriptive virus name, it is easy for other monikers to assert themselves. “You really run pretty fast for a name out there.”

“If someone shapes a sentence that is catchy and that other people repeat quickly, it can be very difficult or impossible to withdraw,” says Fukuda.

When SARS – a member of the coronavirus family like COVID-19 – spread internationally in 2003, there was no official procedure to name it. Dr. David Heymann, who was head of the WHO’s Infectious Diseases Department in Geneva, Switzerland, had just started out with his son’s boy scout squad when he received a call about the increasing scope of the disease. He left his son with the other scouts and went back to the office.

It was a quick meeting – half an hour, maybe less. “Back then there were no rules on how to name it, so we just kept going,” says Heymann, who is now an epidemiologist at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine. “The first thing we decided was that it would be good to have a name that has the same ring type as AIDS – simple to say and short.”

Fukuda says the group found a solid name despite the ad hoc nature of Heymann’s meeting.

In other recent outbreaks, naming the virus has not been as successful. The Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) mentioned in 2013 now appears in the “Examples to Avoid” column of the WHO guidelines.

“This is currently given as an example of what you shouldn’t do,” says Neuman. “It checks a specific region of the world for names when a virus is really happy to infect someone it can reach. It just comes from a certain area.”