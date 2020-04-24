Covid-19: FIH extended the Pro League by one year

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has extended the second edition of their prestigious Pro League by one year – until June 2021 – after several matches were postponed due to the Kovid-19 pandemic.

The second season was due to take place from January to June 2020, with a third of the games being completed in early March before the growing COVID-19 crisis stalled.

The decision was taken after agreements were reached with 11 countries, including India.

India are in fourth place behind Belgium, Australia and Netherlands with 10 points from two wins. “Due to the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 global health pandemic and the agreement with the 11 participating national associations (NAA), the second edition of the FIH Hockey Pro League is being extended until June 2021,” FIH said in a release.

FIH was forced to suspend the Pro League twice before. All matches scheduled for April 15 were initially postponed and later postponed until May 17. More than 1.9 million people have been killed globally due to the novel Coronavirus.

If the current situation improves, the federation plans to keep in touch in July and August.

Under the terms of the agreement with all participating countries, the window for the third season of the FIH Hockey Pro League will be announced from September 2021 to June 2022. “The decision to extend the Pro League season for longer periods will allow for greater flexibility in scheduling and reduce competition in the first half of the year, while ensuring that international hockey continues to be broadcasted throughout the year,” FIH said.

