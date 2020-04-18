COVID-19 doesn’t stop Verizon’s 5G rollout

The “VerHIDEzon” digital billboard stops in front of a Verizon store in Manhattan.

Sascha Segan

Verizon is still expanding its 5G expansion into locked down cities and is on track to have 60 5G cities by the end of the year, said Heidi Hemmer, the technology carrier’s VP.

“There is a calendar to launch more 5G cities in the next quarter, (but) we’re not doing marketing launches right now just because of everything that’s happening,” he said. “We’ve been tracking for an additional 30 this year, and we’re continuing to expand the range to 30 that we launched last year. In Chicago, we’re three times the node we made a year ago.”

Verizon launched 5G almost exactly a year ago in Chicago and Minneapolis. In Chicago at this time, coverage is limited to only a few sites in the city center. If Verizon’s current coverage map is to be believed, it now covers the entire area of ​​the Loop, West Loop, and River North, as well as major roads in other parts of the city.

AT&T last announced a 5G expansion about a month ago, just as COVID lockdowns are underway, saying it has expanded its low-band 5G from 80 to 100 markets. T-Mobile technology president Neville Ray said on April 1 that his carrier was rolling out mid-band 5G in Philadelphia, though he stopped calling it a launch.

Due to its small size, Verizon’s 5-millimeter-wave system is more difficult to set up (but faster) than the low-band and mid-band systems that other carriers have most recently just touting. Verizon will also acquire 5G mid-band using dynamic spectrum sharing, dividing existing frequency bands with 4G, “probably in the third quarter of this year,” Hemmer said.

The new “intelligent beamforming” software will help range from millimeter-wave base stations, Hemmer said. In early March, I estimated those with about an 800-foot radius today. Fortunately, Verizon doesn’t have to do any more hardware swaps to increase its coverage, but it’s waiting on that software, he says, without providing a time frame for it to show.

The Trucks Are Still Wrapping

COVID-19 lockdowns present a unique challenge for wireless carriers and ISPs. Their work is considered important – these are the networks we have left for work and school. Turning to cities where Verizon staff can stay, install fiber and grow millimeter-wave 5G hardware on lampposts and light poles, they really find it easier to travel because of clear streets. That’s the rollout style we’ve seen in Chicago and Providence.

“When we are out and about and we can connect the city furniture, for the most part we can continue that work,” Hemmer said. “In some cases we have cities where the streets have no traffic to them … and some cities have given us greater construction time.”

But cities where the carrier needs access to roof buildings, such as the ones I saw in New York and Dallas, are better kept to keep Verizon staff safe. Access to buildings can also be a problem when landlords are confined or absent. “Right now we are choosing not to place our employees within multi-residential units,” Hemmer said.

Caution also extends to lab tests and development. Hemmer said Verizon is doing more “secular testing” because it can offer its equipment to reduce the number of engineers it needs to send to the office. “We have labs that we own, and they come in every day, but we send the lowest amount of people, we do deep cleaning, and we don’t have anyone flying,” he said.

The latest data from our sister company Ookla Speedtest shows that the internet internet networks are, by and large, operating under the strain of the COVID-19 era. Download speeds were up 5 percent and mobile download speeds were down 3 percent last month, Speedtest said on its blog.

This article was originally published on PCMag.

