COVID-19 crisis driving organizations to digital transformation

There is speculation and anecdotal accounts that COVID-19-related shutdowns or slowdowns in commercial and consumer activity and physical job closures have kicked the pants they need to accelerate their pace of transformation. digital. All along, the digital transformation has been seen primarily among companies under competitive threats such as disruptions from the tech industry. COVID-19 can be the mega-event that pushes everyone towards digital transformation.

Photo: Joe McKendrick

Overall, global IT spending is expected to fall by 2.7% in 2020 as a result of the pandemic, IDC estimates, as early as January, the consultancy predicted a 5.1% growth in technology spending this year. The two areas that still forecast positive growth are infrastructure spending (which will grow by 5.3%) and software investments (1.7%). IDC says demand for solutions that support remote work and collaboration will drive this growth.

No data are yet available to assess how the COVID crisis is stimulating the digital transformation. But some early examples from a recent survey of 137 OpsRamp IT managers suggest that the digital transformation is suddenly in the practice of business priorities. In turn, this can moderate any downloads from computer budgets. Seventy-three percent of IT managers (primarily in operations and DevOps) expect to accelerate or maintain digital transformation initiatives through the COVID crisis. “Digital products and services can help companies cope with an unprecedented slowdown, build a customer trust base, and ensure customer loyalty when things return to normal,” the survey authors state.

The sudden push to accelerate the digital transformation may also boost targeted investment over the next few weeks and months, according to the OpsRamp survey, which was conducted in early April. The majority, 58%, expect to increase their annual technology budgets “significantly” or “moderately” right now, while 38% expect to significantly or moderately reduce their technology spending.

As for hiring, IT leaders plan to hire more IT financial analysts (68%), cloud architects (53%), DevOps engineers (50%) and data scientists (47%). Agile delivery and cost optimization of the clouds are the top priorities for technology leaders today, underscoring the twin needs of superior customer experiences and fiscal discipline. Nearly two-thirds, 64%, increase the adoption of agile IT and DevOps practices, while 62% focus on cloud cost optimization.

IT leaders focus on investing in keeping business operations running smoothly during massive remote work scenarios. The OpsRamp survey finds that they invest heavily in information security and compliance (62%) to help protect remote workers from sophisticated cyber attacks. Another 46% is targeted at data and analytics investments to provide better customer information and feedback. At least 45% continue to invest in public and multi-cloud infrastructure.

The survey shows maximum performance. This includes 69% investing in AIOps tools (69%) that can detect, diagnose, and resolve incidents at scale, along with native cloud observability tools (51%) that maintain visibility into the health of distributed microservice applications. and in monitoring network performance. and diagnostic tools (51%) that help computers cope with traffic spikes and high levels of network usage. In terms of cost reduction initiatives, IT teams are investing in self-service technologies (60%) to free staff from reactive work.

It is important to note that financial accountability is key to setting current IT spending priorities. “Technology leaders will need to work with their financial counterparts to align IT spending with organizational priorities and ensure they have the right benchmarks to measure the business impact of IT investments,” the authors advise. the OpsRamp survey. At the same time, they warn of taking an ax to computer budgets. “Freezing critical IT spending could leave you out of business.”

(Disclosure: I have done project work for IDC, mentioned in this post, over the last year as an independent researcher)