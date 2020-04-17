Covid-19 claims first pro wrestling victim as Mexican star Black Devil died at age 39 after complications from coronavirus – The Scottish Sun

2

THE CORONAVIRUS has claimed its first pro wrestling victim after the death of Mexican star Black Demon.

Luchador died on April 13 after complications from the Covid-19 insect.

2

Mexican wrestler Black Demon has died at the age of 39 due to complications from coronavirus

Superluchas.com announced sad news yesterday, just a few weeks before the high 40th anniversary of the leaflet in June.

His real name is Roberto Munoz Carrillo and comes from Mexicali, Baja California.

Black Demon debuted in the Mexican Sonaro region on an independent circuit in 2009.

He worked in a number of indie promotions while making his name on the West Coast of Mexico.

Demon is an 11-year veteran of the wrestling scene.

And he just celebrated the biggest win of his career in February.

The late Grappler won the third annual Pendragon Rojo Cup held by Promociones Pendragon Rojo, a local promotion located in San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora.

They have been performing in the area since 1997 and it is the third annual competition.

