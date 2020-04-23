COVID-19: Canada Article warns of delays due to ‘Christmas-like’ levels of mail

Write-up content

The continuing COVID-19 pandemic signifies Xmas-like problems at harried Canada Write-up, and not in a good way.

“With a lot of Canadians isolating at home and searching more on the net, Canada Put up is now processing and providing parcels at amounts only knowledgeable all through the busiest weeks of the Xmas time,” the corporation stated in a news launch.

“We are working challenging to answer in a dependable method, putting the security of our men and women, and the communities we provide, 1st.”

The company said that it handled more than 1.8 million parcels to Canadians on Monday.

“That’s identical to the largest delivery days we see through the Christmas year. Shoppers ought to continue on to monitor their parcels on line via canadapost.ca or the Canada Submit application.”

Canada Publish reminded buyers it has applied a “Knock, Fall and Go” approach to do away with client interactions at the door, minimize publish office client targeted visitors and guidance distancing.

Delivery employees knock or ring, pick out the safest area available to depart the item and then depart for the next address.

Canada Put up also stated remaining parcels remaining at the submit workplace for pickup (products requiring ID), they will not be returned-to-sender right up until even further see.

“We’ve suspended our typical 15-working day maintain interval.”

