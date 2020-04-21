COVID-19 antibody tests: could immunity certificates reopen America?

As we appear to be reaching the peak of the coronavirus epidemic in parts of the United States, public health officials have started to think about what will happen next. Extensive and accurate testing for COVID-19 is necessary to allow essential workers to return to work and, possibly, reopen the company. But how are we going to find out who developed antibodies after surviving COVID-19 and who should be released in public? One option – which has already been implemented by researchers in Germany and which is being considered by the UK and Italy – is to have some form of documentation verifying a person’s immunity to the virus.

Last week, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, told CNN that the federal government is considering issuing some type of immunity certification to those who have recovered from COVID- 19. “I mean, it’s one of those things we talk about when we want to make sure we know who the vulnerable are and not,” he told CNN. “This is something we are discussing. I think it could have some merit, under certain circumstances.”

But before you get to the point of having immunity cards, there are a lot of things to do first. Here is what we know so far about the science behind our current testing capabilities, the feasibility of deploying a program, and the legal and ethical implications of this type of policy.

Before implementing any type of immunity card program, Dr. Victor Herrera, infectious disease specialist and CMO associate for AdventHealth Orlando, says there are three boxes to check: first, have a reliable test with high levels of sensitivity and specificity; second, understand what it means to have anti-COVID-19 antibodies and whether they will protect a person from the virus; and third, find out how long the antibodies last. “I think everyone agrees that antibody testing is a very important tool until we have a vaccine,” he says. Rolling stone. As healthcare professionals look to the future, antibody testing in particular may be essential.

Given our thirst for any type of research on SARS-CoV-2, two small studies on China and South Korea – which seem to indicate that people who have had COVID-19 could be re-infected – made the headlines lot. But Dr. Jessica Justman, associate professor of medicine in epidemiology and senior technical director of the International Center for AIDS Care at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health, says to take these studies with a grain of salt.

First of all, both studies involve testing for virus RNA – not the antibody tests that would be required to issue immunity cards. The method used to perform these tests was to stick a long cotton swab to the back of the nose. “If you don’t receive your specimen correctly, it may appear negative when in fact the virus is there,” says Justman. Then a week later, if someone has another test that has been done correctly, they can be positive, giving the impression that they have been re-infected, although they may have been infected all the time. “You have to see these kinds of initial studies with a small number of patients with some skepticism,” she says. Rolling stone. “If we start to see similar patterns emerge from larger studies – and in particular from several different studies from different research teams – then we might have something to say.”

The antibody tests currently in use have been made available through the Food and Drug Administration’s Emergency Use Clearance – a policy used in public health emergencies. “An emergency use authorization is not a full FDA authorization,” says Justman. “So you can’t say that these are tests that are approved. But given the urgency, the FDA has decided to open things up and let various groups – especially commercial companies – start launching tests. “Then at some point these companies will have to submit data in order to get the actual FDA approval.” I think a lot of people are working very hard on this and it will get better, “he said. “Once the dust settles, the best tests will emerge.”

As Herrera explained, the new antibody tests will need to have high levels of sensitivity and specificity. “In this case, sensitivity tells us how well a test succeeds in detecting the antibodies present in a sample,” explains Justman. “And the specificity tells us how well a test succeeds in correctly identifying samples that do not have anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies.” At this point, she says that we really need a “benchmark test” where the new tests could be compared to the results of a test that we think works – something we don’t have at the moment . Finally, the tests we have now do not tell us whether the antibodies someone has developed against SARS-CoV-2 are really effective in neutralizing the virus – crucial information in the testing process. “Or are they right there, but doing nothing useful?” Said Justman.

There are also questions about immunity to this new coronavirus, including whether the immunity would be full or partial – similar to the type of immunity we get with a typical flu vaccine, where it protects against a strain of flu while leaving us somewhat vulnerable to becoming infected with other strains, says Justman. And at this point, we still don’t know how long a type of immunity would last, whether a lifetime, a year or a few months. For example, Fauci predicted “a few years” of lasting immunity. Others, like Dr. Peter Openshaw, professor of experimental medicine at Imperial College London, are not as optimistic. “I suppose protective immunity will last at least three months – this is the worst case,” he told Bloomberg Businessweek.

And yet, even if immunity cards appear to be the best way to go, there is much to consider. Justman points to the yellow fever immunization cards given to people in Africa who have been vaccinated against the disease as a potential model for immunity cards in the United States: “ To cross borders, I could imagine some sort of immunity card, ” she says. But Justman points out that it’s important that we also look at the other end of the spectrum – for example, if immunity cards would be required to enter a grocery store. “It would be too much,” she said, noting that she doesn’t know how American citizens would react if they had to show a document to be allowed to enter a supermarket. “But I think people could accept it to cross an international border,” she adds.

There are also logistical considerations. For example, if immunity lasts only one year, would we need to get new cards every year? “What if we talk about an application on your phone, would it disappear?” Said Justman. “We still have a lot of details to settle. The problems would not be insurmountable, but the details would be complex. As Stanford law professor Henry T. Greely, who specializes in ethics, wrote in a recent article for STAT News, an immunity card system could lead to problems verifying identities and requests from applicants, which could lead to a black market in fake immunity cards.

There would also be questions about who has access to the antibody tests necessary to obtain an immunity card. We’ve already seen how being famous and / or being wealthy can open doors for basic coronavirus testing, and similar disparities are likely to appear once antibody tests and any form of card immunity will be available.

But beyond logistics, the immunity cards themselves also raise serious ethical and legal questions, since they are based on the concept of dividing society into two categories of people: those who have the COVID-19 immunity and those who do not. “My gut feeling is that it doesn’t seem like a very good idea for a variety of reasons,” said Dr. Daniel Goldbeg, lawyer and associate professor at the Center for Bioethics and Humanities at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. Rolling stone.

As an expert on stigma, Goldberg explains that whenever a person’s social status changes due to illness or exposure to it, there is cause for concern. Typically, we see situations where a communicable disease damages a person’s status, leading to negative social consequences due to stigma. (See: Mary Mallon, aka Typhoid Mary.) But an immunity card system would be the opposite, indicating when a person who is considered immune to the virus achieves positive social status, with the resulting benefits – such as be able to visit friends or go to restaurants. And it’s not just the benefits that would come with an immunity card: according to Goldberg, there would also be “real acute legal benefits”. “You should go to work. You should go to the gym. You have to be outside, ”he says. “It is ethically problematic to do this on the basis of the condition of the disease.”

There would also be major implications with regard to disability law, namely that having a normal immune system without evidence of a previous infection could potentially count as a disability. “It is strange to think how a person who does not have a disease could turn it off,” says Goldberg. “But it’s actually possible under the” considered “branch of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which basically says that even if you don’t actually have a disability, if you are considered by others to have a disability that severely limits life’s main activity, so you get the protections from the ADA. “Regarding immunity cards, Goldberg said” it is possible that this violates some legal provisions regarding how people should to be treated in case of illness, “he says.

Overall, Goldberg says the benefits of immunity cards are far outweighed by the harms, but believes there is a better way to reopen society – a method that doesn’t create two classes of people based on disease status . Instead, what Goldberg and some other public health experts have proposed is a case-based mitigation system, which would involve identifying and monitoring emerging hot spots before there is a spread to the community level, and place restrictions on specific neighborhoods, where aggressive public health interventions would take place. During this time, everyone could continue to work and live their lives (within reasonable limits). Goldberg says that in theory, the ideas behind case-based mitigation and immunity cards are very similar, both of which involve identifying people for whom it is safe to travel. The difference is that immunity cards would accomplish this in a way that would change the social status of people depending on whether or not they have immunity from a disease.