Cover a SpaceX rocket launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center with the iPhone 11 Pro Max

I recently had the incredible experience of witnessing the launch of a SpaceX rocket at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. NASA Social hosted the event, which included close access to the huge NASA vehicle assembly building, the historic 39B launch pad, and breathtaking views of the Falcon 9 rocket launch.

Here are some of my favorite photos captured on the iPhone 11 Pro Max. Some of them required the new ultra-large camera to fully capture the scene.

NASA Social

In short, NASA’s social experience has been a super effective catalyst for transforming my passive interest in space into a full-blown obsession.

Being surrounded by other space curious people with different levels of knowledge about space news and historical facts is particularly instructive. The trip also allowed me to see how we are all experts in our own fields. It was both humiliating and inspiring.

Experiences

The photos cannot capture this feeling, but I hope they are at least pleasant to see. If you are curious about space exploration, rocket launches or modern science, I strongly encourage you to learn more about NASA’s social endeavor or to plan to attend a rocket launch by yourself- even.

In the closing moments of the three-day experience, Alex asked the remaining participants to share a quick reflection on the experience. Watch us pass the iPhone with a microphone around:

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xhqOSTMgm78 (/ integrated)

CRS-19

What were we so excited about? CRS-19, a commercial resupply mission contracted by NASA and carried out by the SpaceX company of Elon Musk. We saw SpaceX launch its Falcon 9 rocket from a NASA launch pad to deliver research and supplies to the International Space Station using a reusable Dragon spacecraft. After 32 days, the Dragon capsule returned to Earth today.

Here is the view from the point of view of the camera iPhone 11 Pro Max. Special thanks to my colleague Michael Steeber for sorting and over 400 photos and editing these photos from my trip.

Launch day

Regarding the actual launch of the rocket, two things went well and one thing went very wrong when capturing the experiment.

My iPad Pro and Sony RX100 cameras were positioned to capture videos by themselves during launch. The two videos captured the first moments of the launch and the massive sound wave that follows very well.

I held my iPhone 11 Pro Max to capture both the rocket flight and my reaction in real time using the awesome DuetCam. Some iPhones (XR, XS, 11, 11 Pro) can simultaneously record videos from the front and rear cameras with special camera apps.

I kept my eyes on the rocket proper as it took off from the ground and soared into the sky so my memory wouldn’t go through an iPhone screen, but the pictures looked great as I watched it for check the view.

Then an unwanted call interrupted and killed the video recording. I should have used Do not disturb or block unknown callers, but phone calls should also behave like other notifications. It is not rocket science. 😉

Alas, my iPad Pro saved the situation:

End of my @NASASocial thread with a clip captured on the iPad Pro of the launch of the @SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket for the CRS-19 mission 🚀 pic.twitter.com/hAimEhJfns

– Zac Hall (@apollozac) December 16, 2019

Nothing beats the official launch sequence, of course, and seeing it just across the water gave me a new appreciation for these spectacular events:

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-aoAGdYXp_4 (/ integrated)

Learn more about the scientific mission aboard the CRS-19 on nasa.gov.

