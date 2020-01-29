The Tánaiste expressed “great concern” about the “peace plan” for the Middle East announced today by the United States and Israel.

President Donald Trump, who sat next to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the White House this afternoon, claimed that the proposals offered both sides a “win-win chance” for the protracted conflict.

No Palestinian representatives were present at the announcement – and the Palestinian leaders have already rejected the plan as a “plan to liquidate the Palestinian cause”.

File photo of Tánaiste Simon Coveney | Picture: Monasse Thierry / ANDBZ / ABACA / ABACA / PA pictures

In a statement that evening, Tánaiste Simon Coveney said Ireland was ready to support any plan that respected the goal of a two-state solution to the conflict and provided a basis for discussions on meeting the “aspirations of both peoples”.

“We need to look at the details and assess the full impact of the US initiative, but as far as I’ve heard, the proposed plan doesn’t meet that threshold,” he said.

“A successful solution to the conflict can only be achieved if both parties are equally involved and work together for an agreed result.

“No solution can be imposed and no one-sided steps should take place.”

Palestinian rights

Palestinian Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayyeh said the plan violated international law and “gave Israel everything it could at the expense of the Palestinian people’s national rights.”

He said the plan would fail to return land occupied by Israel to the Palestinian people and not recognize the 1967 borders.

Israel conquered and annexed East Jerusalem in 1967 – but this move was not internationally recognized.

In 2016, the United Nations Security Council reiterated that Israel’s Palestinian presence, which had been occupied since 1967, was a “flagrant violation of international law”.

Mr. Shtayyeh also targeted the plan to hand over Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and warned that the plan was trying to cut international aid to Palestinians.

“It is nothing more than a plan to liquidate the Palestinian cause, so we reject it and call on the international community not to be a partner in it because it goes against the foundations of international law and the rights of the Palestinian people,” said he.

An official from the ruling Hamas group in Gaza said the plan was “nonsense.”

Two-state solution

President Trump claimed that the plan offers a “realistic” two-state solution. However, there was confusion when he appeared to promise that Jerusalem would be Israel’s “undivided capital”, while claiming it would “create a Palestinian capital in East Jerusalem where America will proudly open a message”.

The Trump administration has committed to an investment plan of $ 50 billion for the Palestinian Territories. However, the fund is only to be published in Palestine. He accepts the political plan announced today.

The plan envisages a future Palestinian state consisting of the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, connected by a combination of above-ground roads and tunnels.

It would recognize Israeli settlements in the West Bank in return for a four-year freeze on settlements while negotiating Palestinian statehood.

“Deeply concerned”

Meanwhile, Coveney said he was “deeply concerned” about Netanyahu’s threat to extend Israel’s sovereignty over the Jordan Valley and the West Bank settlement.

“Let me make this clear – violent annexation of territories is prohibited under international law, including the United Nations Charter,” he said.

He said such a move would violate the Oslo Accords signed by both parties and the internationally recognized commitment to a solution agreed between the parties.

“We will examine the plan in more detail, but our initial response is of great concern that it will fail to achieve the balance and equality necessary to obtain mutual support for the conflict and the international community.” , he said.