Couta Boats business kneeling canceled as bush fires rage

One of the main events on the Australian corporate calendar, the Couta Boat Classic, has been canceled out of respect for communities affected by the deadly bush fires raging in Victoria and New South Wales.

An who & # 39; s-who of the Australian business elite was expected at the annual event in Sorrento on Victoria's Mornington Peninsula on Friday to eat, drink, race and share their views on issues affecting business and the economy.

Peter Costello is a big sailing fan, but this year there will be no Couta Boat Classic for the former treasurer. Credit: Pat Scala

But organizer KPMG said on Thursday that it was not appropriate for the event to take place given the disastrous fires that still rage in eastern east Australia. There have been seven confirmed deaths in New South Wales, 17 people are missing in Victoria and more than a thousand homes have been destroyed.

The decision was made "out of respect for the communities affected by the bush fires", and also took into account "the expectation of worsening weather conditions tomorrow and during the weekend", a said a spokesperson for KPMG.