Cousins, Vikings raise Saints 26-20 in OT in NFC playoffs | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

But Cousins ​​eschewed a chance to gleam after his pass to Rudolph – and a 43-yarder to Adam Thielen on the Saints 2-yard line three games earlier – helped the Vikings (11-6) on their way to top San Francisco seed. play in the division round of the playoffs on Saturday. It was the first win over the playoffs in Minnesota since January 9, 2005, when the Vikings defeated the rival Packers at Lambeau Field in the wild card round.

“I’m just glad we won,” Neven said. “It was a great, great game, two good football teams.”

Saints fans begged for differences after they saw the New Orleans season end in the Superdome extension for the second consecutive year.

The final disappointing end for the Saints (13-4) came almost a year after New Orleans lost in the NFC championship game against the Los Angeles Rams in a game marred by missed Rams penalties late in the regulations. This time, video board repetitions showed a possible push-off from Rudolph against defensive back P.J. Williams moments before he jumped to grab the winning catch.

NFL president of Al Riveron said the competition has assessed different replay angles, and although they saw contact from both players, “that contact does not rise to the level of an error.”

Saint Coach Sean Payton said the Vikings “deserved to win.”

Dalvin Cook gained 130 meters from scrimmage and scored two touchdowns after missing the last two games in the regular season with a shoulder injury. Cousins ​​ended with 242 yards and one TD passing.

“Being a fourth round and getting used to the competition – now you win a playoff match. Guess? You look around and you realize that there are more mountains to climb, “Neven said. “You keep chasing the next mountain and there will always be people who will criticize you – and that’s OK.”

New Orleans trailed 10 at the start of the fourth quarter, but forced overtime with Drew Brees’ 20-yard touchdown pass to Taysom Hill and Wil Lutz’s 49-meter field with 2 seconds to go.

“They made more plays than we do,” Payton said. “They ran the ball better than we did.”

Hill was the leading rusher of the saints with 50 meters and Alvin Kamara was held at 21 meters with seven carriers.

“Both defenses played well,” Payton added. “Shoot, you have overtime here and they made some plays there that were clearly significant.”

PURPLE PRESSURE

The Minnesota defense forced Brees to make two turns – one game after the Saints closed the regular season with an NFL record-low eight. Brees was also fired three times and ended 26 of 33 for 208 yards, one TD and an interception.

The first turnover of Brees came late in the first half on a deep pitch for Ted Ginn Jr. Safety Anthony Harris collected the ball when he fell on the turf and then brought it back 30 meters over midfield. That led to Cook’s first touchdown on a 5-yard run that gave the Vikings a 13-10 lead.

The saints threatened to go with less than five minutes in the fourth quarter when Danielle Hunter plundered Brees, who lost the ball. It was restored by defending tackle Jalyn Holmes on Minnesota 36.

Brees said the hassle started with a “miscommunication” with a receiver he didn’t mention.

“The ball should have been out of my hands and suddenly that wasn’t the route that was run, so now I’m trying to throw the ball in the dirt to prevent a bag,” Brees said. “Exactly when my hand goes back (Hunter) I just get a piece of my arm and that ball comes out. So I’m really disappointed in that. That should never have happened.”

Saints safety Vonn Bell, back from a knee injury that sidelined him for three games, helped to set the opening score of the game when he recovered the murmur of Thielen. But Everson Griffen’s bag Brees on the third and goal limited the damage of Minnesota to a field goal.

HIGHLIGHTS OF HILL

Hill, the all-reserve QB of the saints, played an important role in the first touchdown drive of the game. He hurried down for the first time before completing a 50-yard pass to rookie Deonte Harris and then, while standing in a tight line-up, delivered a block that helped Kamara score on a 4-yard run around the right every 10 – to make 3.

MISSED OPPORTUNITIES

The 54-meter kick-off from Harris and the 20-meter pass from Brees to Michael Thomas in the final seconds of the first half gave New Orleans a chance to be right, but Lutz’s 43-meter attempt in the field went well.

In the third quarter, Hill’s apparent first-down run was counteracted at a fake point by the false start of Josh Hill’s tight end.

Brees also regretted a false start penalty that caused a 10-second run-off shortly before Lutz’s game-binding kick at the end of the regulation. Without the punishment, the saints would have a second-and-10 of the Minnesota 26 with 21 seconds left. Instead, the ball went 5 meters back and there were 11 seconds left.

“That was expensive,” Brees said, noting that the saints could have taken a few extra shots in the end zone without penalty for a late go-ahead.

INJURIES

Vikings: Tight end Tyler Conklin was pulled to the dressing room in the first half of the sidelines. … Correct tackle Brian O’Neill walked away with a clear leg injury in the third quarter, but returned.

Saints: Linebacker Kiko Alonso limped off the field with what, according to the saints, was a knee injury in the second quarter and did not return. … Left guard Andrus Peat stumbled to the sidelines with a clear right leg injury in the fourth quarter, but returned.

NEXT ONE

Vikings: prepare for next weekend’s trip to San Francisco to face a 49ers team that, like the Saints, went 13-3 in the regular season.

Saints: enter the off-season with contract work on key personnel, including Brees, who turns 41 on January 15, and Kamara, who could choose to sustain an extension while entering the final season of his new deal.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Brett Martel, The Associated Press