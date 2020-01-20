Courtroom in Vancouver packed as extradition of Meng Wanzhou extradition begins

VANCOUVER (NEWS 1130) – Large crowds of people gathered outside the B.C. Supreme Court in downtown Vancouver Monday, when the first day of the extradition session of Chinese tech director Meng Wanzhou began.

Local and international media crews waited for Meng to arrive, the camera lights flashing off her face as she waved to the crowd. In the meantime, there was a line-up to enter the courthouse, wrapped around the building, as before, when Meng first performed months ago.

Activists who keep out plates and demand that Meng be released and Canadians detained in China are brought home for interviews and did not want to identify who they are connected to.

During this week’s hearing, the question is whether Meng’s case meets the legal double criminality test, meaning it will see if her actions were criminal in both Canada and the US, the country that requested extradition.

It is worth noting that these “activists” holding those signs were very determined to reject interviews to identify who they are connected to. This is an extremely rare position for activists to take. Should be noted. #mengwanzhou https://t.co/UDCZCvoZqy

– Martin MacMahon (@martinmacmahon) January 20, 2020

On Monday, Meng was allowed to leave the prisoner’s dock with a translator to sit at a table where she had better access to documents.

In the meantime, the court made an overflow area.

“Canada is a sovereign nation,” said Meng Lawyer, Richard Peck, adding that “fraud is a facade,” claiming that Canada is being asked to help the US impose sanctions against Iran.

In a pre-recorded statement, Huawei spokesperson Benjamin Howes says the company would not make specific comments about the ongoing legal proceedings, but would add that this would be inappropriate.

Huawei’s statement regarding Meng Wanzhou pic.twitter.com/JtO88uTXYD

– Huawei Canada (@Huawei_Canada) January 20, 2020

“We rely on the judicial system of Canada, which will prove Miss Meng’s innocence,” he says. “Huawei stands with Miss Meng in her pursuit of justice and freedom. We hope that Miss Meng will be with her family and colleagues and friends as soon as possible. “

Meng was arrested at Vancouver International Airport in December 2018 at the request of the Americans for fraud. She denied the allegations and was released on bail when she lived in one of her multi-million dollar houses in Vancouver.

Her arrest broke the relationship between Ottawa and Beijing. In an apparent attempt to pressure Canada to release Meng, Beijing detained two Canadians – former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor – shortly after her arrest.

No decision is expected on Monday.

This is a story in development. Follow Martin MacMahon on Twitter for more from the courtroom and come back here for updates.