Courtland Sutton appears ‘beautiful’ in the Top 101 player list of PFF

Courtland Sutton’s amazing catch with one hand. Credit: Isaiah J. Downing, USA TODAY Sport.

Courtland Sutton is a star.

If there was any doubt about that fact, all you have to do is revise its 2019 high-roll. That dive catch in the end zone of Drew Lock? It was just sensational.

Courtland Sutton … really not. Insane one-handed, full extension, dive handle.

First career TD for Drew Lock.

(via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/SVslSYknCq

– NFL update (@MySportsUpdate) December 1, 2019

This of course was only his best game of the season – it didn’t hurt that it came in 3rd and long place – and Sutton made so many big catches during the year. His consistency in being able to go up and grab the ball at his top, to physically dominate cornerbacks, is why he was able to reach the milestone of 1,000 receiving yards for the first time in his career.

And since Sutton last season obscured 1,000 yards with three different quarterbacks throwing him the ball; the child is just alien.

It earned him a spot, No. 69 to be precise, on the 2019-list Pro Football Focus Top 101 players:

“Few functions have to rely on others to make them look good – or at least give them the ability to look good – like a broad receiver,” PFF writes. “Courtland Sutton had to deal with sub-standard quarterback play throughout the season, and that was only slightly improved with the switch to rookie Drew Lock. Sutton caught 72 paces, broke 16 tackles after the catch and did a significant job save quarterback from a few ugly steps in the year. Few players did more with less. “

“Few players did more with less,” Sutton seems to sum up well. In the first half of the year he had Emmanuel Sanders to take the pressure off occasionally, but even then it was clear that Sutton was the number 1 receiver in the team. After Sanders left, guys like DaeSean Hamilton and Tim Patrick were on the depth chart to earn more playing time; but Sutton stood out even more as the Broncos go-to guy.

Fortunately for the sophomore stud receiver, the tight end of Noah Fant finally began to rise in the second half of the season, giving the Broncos two legitimate threats to Lock. Sutton closed the year with an overall figure of 83.1, making him the 15th best recipient in the NFL last year. He enjoyed a magnificent 15.4 meters per reception and also set up 361 meters after the capture. When they were targeted, the quarterbacks of the three Broncos also had a score of 104.7 passers.

PFF has released the bottom 51 players on the list today, and no notice when they will release the Top 50. But it is possible that a few Broncos will make the list.