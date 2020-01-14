Courteous phone calls can handle stupid questions

reply

Although certain details of your annoying circumstances are very specific, I think you encounter a problem that is known to almost everyone who responds to phones at work.

Well, as I mentioned on these pages, I don’t like phones. I don’t trust them. I don’t want her in my life. I don’t think they have contributed to improving society as a whole. I think we as a civilization would have been better off switching from telegraph to email.

What I’m saying is that I am shockingly affected by my aversion to this technology. That’s why I asked someone who is less biased and more knowledgeable in organizational psychology to help answer your question. Dr. Linda Dalton is a freelance psychologist and advises individuals and organizations.

She told me it was time for an intervention.

“It is the customer who needs training here and it is your front-line employees who have to do this – politely and above all consistently.”

The first suggestion from Dr. Dalton is putting up some kind of polite guard in front of your phone gate: “Maybe a very short recorded message that directs incoming calls to your website before they are answered.”

In your email, however, it doesn’t sound like your phone should stop ringing. If calls are still annoying, Dr. Dalton, be direct.

“A second suggestion is to implement a little bit of positive reinforcement for the right behavior and a little bit of negative reinforcement for the wrong behavior. For example: ‘Please understand that our employees are very busy and any help you can provide like checking the website for product names are very much appreciated. ”This includes using assertive language and language techniques such as closed questions to nip long answers in the bud.

If you have trouble getting started, Dr. Dalton has a simple rule you should always adhere to: “If a customer appears hostile, you return with assured courtesy.”

As you mentioned in your question, it is not always easy for those who call you. It is important that you take note of this and continue to think about it. But Dr. Dalton says you should also remember how difficult your own work is. In a way, as a caller, you are required to be at least as polite as the person on the other end of the line, in an even more difficult situation than the caller.

“It’s like dancing Fred and Ginger. Ginger did everything Fred did, but she did it backwards and with high heels,” says Dr. Dalton.

If you’re frustrated with something at work, tell us about it. Not really. Email Work Therapy: jonathan@theinkbureau.com.au

