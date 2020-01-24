Courteney Cox shares a Throwback photo of a friend's set

Courteney Cox takes a walk past memories! On Thursday, the 55-year-old actress shared a throwback photo on Instagram of her, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc, sitting for ‘the last supper’ before watching the series-final episode of friends back in 2004. “The Last Supper” before “The Last One” was recorded on January 23, 2004. #tbt #friends, “Cox recorded the nostalgic shot. She also recorded a photo of the episode script written by Marta Kauffman and David Crane. Of course the snap has everyone deep in his feelings, including Aniston who noticed three howling emojis.

Although the beloved show ended almost 16 years ago, the cast is currently in conversation for a reunion special with HBO Max. “There is interest everywhere, and yet we cannot get that interest completely in line to push the button, so today it is unfortunately still one,” said head of content Kevin Reilly about this year’s TV Critics Association press trip special. I hope they can figure it out!