Court of Appeal Remains Outside Wisconsin Voters' Trial For Now

MADISON – A court of appeal will not rule on the Wisconsin electoral lists for the moment.

Last month, an Ozaukee county judge ordered the National Election Commission to purge thousands of people from the voters lists that the commission said could have been displaced.

The commission appealed to the Madison District 4 Court of Appeal, but the Conservatives who filed the lawsuit asked the state Supreme Court to take the case instead. The Supreme Court has not decided if it will.

The court of appeal released a short ruling on Tuesday that said it would not deal with pending applications pending a hearing on whether the Supreme Court would hear the case.

This means that he will not decide whether to block the Ozaukee County decision for now.

Those bringing the lawsuit have asked Ozaukee County Circuit judge Paul Malloy to find the commission and five of its six members in contempt because they have not started to remove voters from the courts. lists. The plaintiffs, represented by the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, want Malloy to bill the commission and its members $ 12,000 a day until they act.

A contempt allegation hearing is scheduled for next week.

Tuesday’s decision was released by judges Michael Fitzpatrick, JoAnne Kloppenburg and Jennifer Nashold. No dissent was noted.

This is the second time that the Court of Appeal has refused to block Malloy’s decision.

