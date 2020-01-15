Court of Appeal blocks purge of Wisconsin voters lists for now

CLOSE

MADISON – An appeals court ordered the state to keep more than 200,000 people on its electoral lists Tuesday, one day after an Ozaukee county judge found election officials in contempt of court not have followed his December decision to suspend voter registration.

In a separate order, one of the appeals court judges blocked the contempt sentence, freeing the board and three of its members from $ 800 a day in fines.

Tuesday’s decisions are not final and have been put in place temporarily while the court of appeal considers whether someone should be removed from the roll. But for now, the decision is a victory for the Democrats who hoped to prevent thousands of people from losing their voter registration.

The dispute concerns the voting status of more than 200,000 people in a narrowly divided state. Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in 2016 by less than 23,000 votes and the two sides targeted Wisconsin in 2020.

The decision to block the purge of voters’ lists was made by District 4 Court of Appeal judges Michael Fitzpatrick, JoAnne Kloppenburg and Jennifer Nashold. The same judges had twice refused to stop the purge.

They wrote that they had made the order quickly because they knew the board was meeting on Tuesday. They will explain their reasoning in a later opinion, they wrote.

In addition, Fitzpatrick issued a decision terminating the contempt because the initial decision of circuit judge for Ozaukee, Paul Malloy, was frozen.

Rick Esenberg, president of the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, who leads the trial, said he would now focus on the court of appeal.

“What is true yesterday is true today,” he said in a statement. “The Wisconsin Election Commission does not respect state law and we are anxious to plead this case before the Court of Appeal.”

The commission discussed the decisions on Tuesday but divided according to party principles on what to do to respond to them.

The Republicans wanted to send a new letter to voters suspected of having moved this summer and remove them from the electoral lists if they did not respond to the letters. The Democrats blocked the effort in a sometimes acrimonious debate.

“Are we going to allow over 200,000 people in the state of Wisconsin who shouldn’t be on the electoral roll because they’ve moved, they don’t exist, anything?” said Commissioner Robert Spindell, a Republican.

“This is a Republican-Democratic problem, the Dems like to have a large number of people on the list and the Republicans like to have clean lists and it is a problem that I don’t think we will be able to overcome.”

Commissioner Julie Glancey, Democrat, replied: “They are eligible voters, they are not illegal or anything illegal. They are real people who have registered to vote and are eligible to vote. register to vote. They may or may not move.

“This is not an example of 200,000 illegal voters on our voting list.”

Commissioner Ann Jacobs later asked Spindell not to call him, or other Democratic commissioners, “disgusting” for opposing efforts to remove people from the role.

“I think it’s a good point,” he said. “Instead of” disgusting “, it’s” outrageous “.”

If voters are ultimately removed from the lists, they can re-register to vote online at myvote.wi.gov, at the office of their clerk or at polling stations on polling day. Voters can also use this state website to check their registration status and find out if they have been flagged as able to travel.

In October, the Wisconsin Election Commission informed more than 230,000 people it thought they had moved and asked them to update their voter registration or confirm that they were at the same address. He planned to remove them from roles in 2021 if they did not act.

Three voters represented by the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty continued, arguing that the state should remove them from the lists much faster. Malloy agreed and ordered the voters’ purge of the lists.

The commission is twice deadlocked on the advisability of removing people from the roll while it continues its appeal.

The failure to act prompted Malloy on Monday to find the commission and its Democratic members – Jacobs, Glancey and Mark Thomsen – in contempt of court. He fined the commission $ 50 per day and the commissioners $ 250 per day.

However, no fine was imposed because of the actions of the court of appeal.

The time it will take for the Court of Appeal to resolve the matter is unknown. Commission chair Dean Knudson, a Republican, said he expected voters to remain on the list at least during the April 7 elections when voters choose a Supreme Court judge and decide which Democratic presidential candidate they want to challenge Trump.

The state’s Supreme Court remains on the sidelines as judges were unable to agree on Monday whether to sue.

Conservative judge Brian Hagedorn sided with the two court liberals, Justice Ann Walsh Bradley and Rebecca Dallet, saying that the high court should not take the case. The rest of the court’s conservatives, Chief Justice Patience Roggensack and Justices Rebecca Bradley and Annette Ziegler, argued that the Supreme Court should have taken the case.

Supreme Court May Address Issue After Court of Appeal Acts, But Bradley Dissented That Case Could Not Get To High Court In Time To Determine How To Manage Voters For The Election presidential.

The High Court impasse occurred because Conservative Justice Daniel Kelly was not involved in the decision to resume the case. He is on the ballot this spring and has stated that he does not want to create the appearance of a conflict of interest by ruling on the matter.

Questions that voters have traveled to

The commission sent its letters in October to about 232,500 voters based on information from the electronic registration center suggesting that they have moved.

ERIC is a coalition of 28 states that tries to keep the electoral lists as precise as possible. He checks post office and Motor Vehicle Division records to identify people he says have moved, but in some cases reports people who have not changed their address.

The trial is based on a state law which stipulates that voters should withdraw from the lists if they have not responded within 30 days to notifications that there is reliable information that they have moved.

One problem in the case is what is considered reliable information. Another is the responsibility of removing voters from the lists. The commission argued that it was up to the local clerks, not the commission, to do this work.

Contact Patrick Marley at patrick.marley@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter at @patrickdmarley.

