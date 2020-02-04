Court issues judgment for banker who smuggled a Picasso

MADRID – A Spanish court has sentenced a former bank president who has been found guilty of smuggling a painting of Pablo Picasso out of the country.

The Madrid court announced on Tuesday the decision to increase the penalty against ex-bank interdepartment Jaime Botín to three years instead of 18 months. The move came after the prosecution had discovered an error in the original sentence pronounced last month.

The court also increased the amount fined by Botín from 52.4 million euros ($ 57.9 million) to 91.7 million euros.

Last year, the process heard how a team of Spanish police experts flew to the French island of Corsica in 2015 to pick up the painting, Picasso’s masterpiece “Head of a Young Woman.” The Spanish government had determined in 2102 that the painting, valued at around 24 million euros ($ 26.5 million), could not be taken out of the country.

The work was owned by Botín, an uncle of Ana Botín, president of the powerful Santander banking group.

Corsican authorities said they were tipped about an attempt to smuggle the esteemed painting by boat from Spain. They said that the oil painting, from the “pink period” of the cubist master and with a woman with long black hair, was confiscated when the captain of the boat was unable to produce a good certificate.

On the boat, the authorities found a document in Spanish confirming that the work was of “cultural interest” and prohibited from leaving Spain, Picasso’s homeland, without permission.

In the original sense, the court assigned the painting to the Spanish state.

Associated Press, The Associated Press