Court is summoned at headquarters

“The team that bought her, and many of them have to do with Verry Elleegant. They thought she was going to give birth to a pretty three-year-old filly and I think they will be thrilled,” said Waller.

“Your first preparation was not what we expected, but it was shorter distances.

“She has learned a lot and we will give her the chance to pass a race like the Vinery.

“The first time over 1400m was to teach her how to settle down. Tommy [Berry] made her switch off perfectly and it was nice to see her accelerate on the straight.

“We found a nice race for them today, both from the perspective of the winners and from the perspective of trust. ”

Waller nodded when asked about the summons and said to The Sun-Herald, “I’ve seen it before … with Edmund Hillary.”

Berry said of the action: “She swings her legs and really throws them forward, but she can cover the floor really well. You can’t feel it when you sit on her. She looks more uncomfortable than what she likes to ride ,

“I said to Chris she felt like she was getting a mile plus. The final preparation was that she wasn’t relaxing enough to do that. Today, when she went to the gates, she was like an older horse ,

“She is one of those filly foals like Libertini who only drinks a bit of class. When she got faster and put her away, she got tired late, but she left and she had to sprint quickly to put it away. I quickly covered her. It was important that she was so fast that she didn’t get in trouble.