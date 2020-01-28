A man was brought to justice for murdering Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe in an operation described as “slick and highly organized”.

Aaron Brady of New Road in Crossmaglen, County Armagh, pleaded not guilty to capital murder and robbery in 2013 at a county Louth credit union.

Prosecutor Brendan Grehan, who opened his case today, said Detective Adrian Donohoe was shot on January 25, 2013 on a cold and wet night by armed escort outside the Lordship Credit Union.

He was one of two armed detectives assigned to a convoy to collect income from several credit unions on the Carlingford peninsula.

At around 9:30 p.m., he said a car had prevented her from leaving the parking lot, and four athletic men with balaclavas jumped over a back wall and approached the convoy.

He said it is believed that two of them were armed and one of them shot Detective Donohoe up close in the face after he stepped out to see what was going on.

He said the detective didn’t even have time to draw his gun.

It is believed that 7,000 euros were stolen before the attackers raced off towards the border. He said the getaway car burned out in Armagh.

All evidence is evidence, but Mr. Grehan finally told the jury he was confident that Aaron Brady was guilty of murder and robbery.

The trial, which is expected to take 16 weeks, is scheduled to begin hearing evidence tomorrow.

Reporting by Frank Greaney to the Central Criminal Court