Court documents say Meghan Markle knew her letter to her father would be published

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made waves last year by announcing that they were starting legal action against the Mail Sunday after the tabloid tabled a private letter that Meghan Markle had written to her father, Thomas Markle.

“I lost my mother and now I am looking at my wife who is the victim of the same powerful forces,” said Prince Harry, referring to the constant internet abuse his wife has faced since becoming royal.

“There comes a time when the only thing to do is resist this behavior because it destroys people and destroys lives. Simply put, it is bullying that scares and silences people. We all know that it is not acceptable on any level. We will not believe and cannot believe in a world where there is no responsibility for this. “

The case made the headlines this week, and indicated that Thomas Markle may be called as a witness, part of the Mail on Sunday’s defense against Meghan’s allegation of copyright and copyright infringement. Datas.

The details of the court documents that make the most news, however, are claims that Meghan knew her private letter would be published.

“The letter appears to have been impeccably copied by the applicant in her own handwriting from an earlier draft. There are no roadblocks or amendments like there usually are for a spontaneous project, “the Mail on Sunday defense reportedly reported to the court. “It must also be inferred from the care taken by the applicant in the presentation of the letter that she expected it to be disclosed and read by third parties.”

The claims continue: “[The Letter] repeats the applicant’s version of the story of her relationship with her father and family in a way that strongly suggests that the applicant wanted or was waiting for third parties to read it.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry did not respond.