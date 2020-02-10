Court case against Roufusport, doctor in death of kickboxer arranges

<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.jsonline.com/embed/video/109832570?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-smallarticleattophtml5&keywords=kickboxing%2Canxiety%2Csport%2Coverall-negative%2Cdisappointment%2Clawsuits&simpleTarget=disasters%2Ccustom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&simpleExclusion=disasters%2Ccustom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&pagetype=story&cst=news%2Ffeatures_watchdog&ssts=news%2Finvestigations&series=" name="snow-player/109832570" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://media.gannett-cdn.com/41823025001/41823025001_5720056053001_5720047091001-vs.jpg&width=540&height=304&fit=bounds)"></noscript> CLOSE TO

Amateur kick boxer Dennis Munson Jr. died after his debut fight in March 2014 at the Eagles Club in Milwaukee. Independent experts say there was a cascade of mistakes by combat officers.

The family of a man who died after a kickboxing fight nearly six years ago resolved a long-running lawsuit, settled with some of the parties and dropped the case with others.

Dennis Munson Jr., 24, died after an unregulated amateur competition at the Eagles Club on March 28, 2014. It was Munson’s first fight. The event was promoted by Roufusport, the gym in Milwaukee, where Munson trained.

The lawsuit, which was initiated three years ago, mentioned ringide doctor Carlos Feliciano, referee Al Wichgers, corner coaches Scott Cushman and Joe Nicols, and promoters Jeffrey “Duke” Roufus and Scott Joffe.

All parties except Feliciano arranged an undisclosed amount with the family in August 2018. Last month, the family decided to drop the case against Feliciano, due to damages limits under Wisconsin misconduct law.

“I still don’t think there was justice,” said Munson’s mother, Macie Bryant, “but (the lawsuit) won’t bring my son back and it will keep those memories raw.”

A Milwaukee Journal Sentinel investigation revealed a number of errors by officials responsible for safety during the three-round competition. They failed to stop the fight, despite what a dozen independent experts who had reviewed a video of the competition were obvious signs of distress in Munson.

“From A to Z, I can’t tell you what has been done here,” said Michael Schwartz, an experienced physician at Connecticut’s work in 2014. “People need to recognize that you can’t take shortcuts here. People are dying.”

Dennis Munson Jr. stands in his corner during the second round of his first kickboxing match March 28, 2014. Munson collapsed after the fight and died later that night. (Photo: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

The video showed the first-rank doctor, Feliciano, looking at his cellphone during the fight; Referee Wichgers failed to evaluate Munson because his situation deteriorated; and corner coach Cushman support Munson between rounds.

Munson fell on the mat after the last bell, but the medical treatment was postponed amid questions about his care and hang-ups that left the 1920s Eagles Club. Munson died hours later in the Aurora Sinai Medical Center from what, according to the medical researcher, would be complications due to head injury.

The Munson family sued in 2017 and just over a year later, the promoter, referee, coach and other defendants settled their share of the lawsuit with the Munson family. Both parties agreed not to disclose how much money was paid as part of the August 2018 settlement. The defendants did not admit injustice, standard in settlements.

The case went on against Feliciano, the first-rank doctor.

Last month, Munson’s parents decided to drop the case against Feliciano instead of continuing to a possible trial. Munson was single with no children, so only his parents could sue and there are strict limits for compensation under Wisconsin medical malpractice, the family lawyers said.

Munson’s father said the trial was painful.

“I was just fed up and decided to leave it behind,” said Dennis Munson Sr. “They could have kept their money if it could have brought my son back. I just hope it helps other children who participate in this sport.”

Dennis’s sister, Brandy Gee, said she has heard from referees and other mixed martial arts officials around the world who use the video of her brother’s fight as a learning tool about what not to do.

Gee was even approached by an elderly woman in a supermarket who thanked her and said, “You saved my grandson.” The woman referred to the new law that Gee and others have successfully insisted on after the Journal Sentinel investigation, as a result of which Wisconsin now regulates kickboxing. Government Scott Walker signed the two-part bill in March 2016, two years after Munson’s death.

Gee often said to her brother, leaning on her belief in God.

“He meant so much to so many people,” Gee said. “So many people do great things in his memory.”

Court case pointed to problems

The lawsuit alleged that those responsible for Munson’s security could not protect him by not requiring fighters to wear protective headgear and fail to stop the fight while Munson stumbled around the ring.

Munson trained in Roufusport from May 2013 and when he approached his first fight, he struggled to reduce weight.

At the time of the Munson fight, Wisconsin arranged boxing and mixed martial arts that combine different disciplines, including kickboxing, but no regulation for kickboxing.

SPECIAL REPORT: Read the entire series “Death in the Ring”

RELATED: Unregulated bolt pits seasoned kickboxer versus man with mental disabilities

Lawyer Roufusport Michael Aiken has not returned any messages for comment. Tami Reding-Brubaker, lawyer for Feliciano, declined to comment.

In statements, the defendants said they believed Munson was exhausted while the fight continued. Cushman said he told the referee, Wichgers, before the third round to keep a close eye on Munson.

“I told Al that if he takes an improper punishment, hard shots to the head, we’ll just stop the fight,” Cushman said.

In his statement, Wichgers said he did not remember Cushman making that comment. Video of the fight does not seem to show that Cushman is saying anything to Wichgers.

During the third round, Munson stumbles over the ring and has difficulty holding his hands up. The experts who watched the video for the Journal Sentinel all said that the fight in the third round should have been stopped, if not earlier. Munson’s opponent also thought the fight should have been stopped.

Cushman and Wichgers both said they did not see the need to stop the fight.

The defendants said that the doctor of the first rank could not stop the fight, only the referee, the corner trainer and the hunter could do that. However, the doctor may be asked to evaluate a hunter. Feliciano was not asked to evaluate Munson during the fight.

Because the fight was not regulated, the promoter could make his own rules.

Doctor defends looking at telephone

Shortly after the fight, Wichgers told the police the three most important things to him, because the referee were fighters’ safety, honesty, and amusement of the public, according to a police report. In his statement, Wichgers revised his views and said public entertainment was not important to him as a referee.

The video shows how Feliciano looked at his cell phone before the third round, while Munson struggled to get up to get out of his corner.

In his statement, Feliciano said he was under no obligation to watch the entire fight and look at his phone. He said he was “a matter of seconds” on the phone and that Journal Journal had “cleaned” the video to make it look longer.

<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.jsonline.com/embed/video/109832606?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-smallarticleinlinehtml5&keywords=kickboxing%2Canxiety%2Csport%2Coverall-negative%2Cdisappointment%2Clawsuits&simpleTarget=disasters%2Ccustom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&simpleExclusion=disasters%2Ccustom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&pagetype=story&cst=news%2Ffeatures_watchdog&ssts=news%2Finvestigations&series=" name="snow-player/109832606" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://media.gannett-cdn.com/41823025001/41823025001_5720056520001_5720046780001-vs.jpg&width=540&height=304&fit=bounds)"></noscript> CLOSE TO

Dennis Munson Jr., an amateur kick boxer, died nearly three years ago in his debut in Milwaukee. His family sued the doctor on the first side, the Roufusport promoter, and others said they were guilty of his death.

The Journal Sentinel partially illuminated the video for clarity, such as when Feliciano was on his phone, but the video was not delayed. The video shows that Feliciano looked at his phone for 25 seconds for the third round.

Feliciano said he stopped fighting after the night of the Munson game, but it was not clear why.

After the fight, Roufusport submitted two videos of the game to the police. A high-definition version, which the police used for their report, was missing half a minute just before Munson fell on the mat.

A low-definition version, also submitted to the police but not used for the report, showed the missing segment. In it, Cushman is shown to push a pushing Munson up, hit him and hold him up by his neck and face before he collapses.

Joffe, the promoter, said the gap in the video was because the camera operator turned it off to save the battery. However, the operator later told a journalist from Journal Sentinel that he had never turned the camera off.

The public prosecutor who assessed the Munson case for possible criminal charges, questioned the missing segment in a letter to the police, in which he wrote: “it seemed that those parts of the video were split”.

After Munson collapsed, paramedics came to him to treat him and tried to give Munson oxygen, but Feliciano said no, according to a report.

Feliciano said he initially said no oxygen, so he could judge Munson, who was unconscious.

“One of the tricks we do is to see if they withdraw from the pain, so I pinched him a little to see if he would wake up and he didn’t respond,” said Feliciano in his statement. .

After Munson died, promoter Joffe told Roufusport hunters and others that the kickboxer died due to sickle cell properties, an argument he continued in his statement. Joffe also said Munson would have been barred from fighting if the gym officers were known.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s office said Munson died of complications from head trauma. Sickle feature may have contributed to his death, but it didn’t cause it, the medical investigator said. Sickle cell property usually has no effect on the carriers, but is associated by some pathologists and researchers with sudden death in rare circumstances, such as intensive training.

“If he hadn’t had a sickle, we would have had the same result,” said medical researcher Brian Peterson in 2014.

<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.jsonline.com/embed/video/109832658?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-smallarticleinlinehtml5&keywords=kickboxing%2Canxiety%2Csport%2Coverall-negative%2Cdisappointment%2Clawsuits&simpleTarget=disasters%2Ccustom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&simpleExclusion=disasters%2Ccustom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&pagetype=story&cst=news%2Ffeatures_watchdog&ssts=news%2Finvestigations&series=" name="snow-player/109832658" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://media.gannett-cdn.com/41823025001/41823025001_5720051798001_5720048252001-vs.jpg&width=540&height=304&fit=bounds)"></noscript> CLOSE TO

Amateur kick boxer Dennis Munson Jr. died after his debut fight in March 2014 at the Eagles Club in Milwaukee. This video of the fight was presented to the police, who found no criminal crime. The video is missing for 32 seconds when Munson collapses.

Read or share this story: https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/investigations/2020/02/10/lawsuit-against-roufusport-doctor-death-kickboxer-settles/4615290002/