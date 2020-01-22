Court again takes a look at the native American adoption legislation paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Outside the courthouse, Rosa Soto Alvarez from Tuscon, Arizona held the flag of the Pascua Yaqui tribe. She said the ICWA helped her and her three siblings to be adopted by an Indian family after her mother’s suicide when she was 11.

“Growing up in a Yaqui house and knowing our culture and tradition, I was chosen as the leader of the tribes,” said Alvarez, member of the tribal council.

The legal arguments focused on issues of race, tribal sovereignty and constitutional boundaries for the federal government.

US Interior Secretary Eric Grant said Congress passed the law after it was determined that adoption standards at the state level resulted in the breakup of American Indian families. Paul Spruhan, who argued for the Navajo nation, said the ICWA “fulfills the treaty obligations of the federal government with tribal nations”.

Both were meticulously questioned by various judges about how a congress can overcome state laws on domestic affairs, especially those that pertain to the lives of non-Indians, such as the claimants.

Grant cited the “supremacy clause” of the Constitution, which gives certain federal laws priority over state laws. Several judges were not convinced that the clause was applicable, one that told Grant: “You do not allow states to conduct their own domestic affairs, in terms of adoption, custody of children, and regulation of family affairs.”

The earlier court ruling by Judge James Dennis confirmed the supporters of the law who said that the US Supreme Court has long recognized that Congress has a broad power to regulate native American tribes. That opinion said that the definition of Indian child’s law is not only based on race, because “according to some tribal membership laws, suitability also applies to children without Indian blood, such as the descendants of former slaves of tribes who joined after they were released, or the descendants of adopted white persons. “

It was unclear when the full court would deliver an opinion.

Three states – Louisiana, Indiana and Texas – are also claimants in the lawsuit against the law. Twenty-six states and the District of Columbia have submitted an order to support the law, although they do not play a direct role in the case.

Kevin McGill, The Associated Press