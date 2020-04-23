Couples who sailed from the Canary Islands to the Caribbean were stunned to discover how quickly the corona virus spread when they arrived – The Scottish Sun

4

COUPLE who sailed from the Canary Islands to the Caribbean was stunned to learn that the coronavirus had gripped the world – after being cut off from contact with the world for 25 days.

Elena Manighetti and Ryan Osborne quit their jobs in 2017 and decided to sail around the world.

Elena Manighetti and Ryan Osborne did not realize how quickly the coronavirus spread while setting sail together

The couple departed from the Canary Islands in February when only China had the virus

Marketer Elena, 32, and civil engineer Ryan, 33, departed from the Spanish islands on February 28 when only China was locked.

They planned to land in Guadeloupe but when in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, friends told them that several Caribbean islands had closed their borders because of the corona virus.

A married couple, who previously lived in Manchester, changed direction to Grenada and finally landed Skua, their 44-year-old Tayana monohull, 44 years old, in Bequia, part of Saint Vincent and the Grenadine islands on March 25 and learned fully from the lockdown coronavirus pandemic.

Elena, who is from Lombardy, Italy, said: “In February we heard there was a virus in China, but with the limited information we had when we arrived in the Caribbean in 25 days everything would be more.

“We told our coast contact that we did not want to hear bad news during the Atlantic crossing, which was difficult work because it was very bad news.

“My hometown is in the Italian region of Lombardy which is one of the worst affected in the world.

Upon arrival in the Caribbean, the couple who quit his job to travel the world, learned of the pandemic

“Ryan and I didn’t realize how that affected our family until we anchored and I managed to call my father.

“He told me not to panic but our city has become one of the worst affected regions globally.”

The couple now plan to sail south when it is safe to avoid the hurricane season and then stay in Caribbean exploration.

