Couple of UNC destinations for package deals?

A couple of UNC basketball goals are investigating a number of the same schools. Are you looking for a package deal when you arrive on campus next fall?

Roy Williams and the North Carolina Tar Heels have almost completed the 2020 recruitment cycle and are number 3 in the country class that is already in tow. They focus heavily on the class from 2021 and beyond.

Williams and his company are targeting a number of high-profile prospects for the next class, five of which have already received grants from the Tar Heels. Among them are Paulo Banchero and Kennedy Chandler, a pair of top 15 recruits who have a number of the same schools on their respective lists. The 5-star potential customers have nearly 50 offers and both are of great interest from Duke, Kentucky, Memphis, Michigan, North Carolina, Oklahoma and USC.

The rivals recruiting analyst Corey Evans recently discussed the two players in a blog post, citing their potential college goals and the likelihood of landing at the same school next year.

“Carolina will have a say [with Banchero], but after my stomach it depends on Duke, Kentucky and Tennessee,” writes Evans. “Banchero also had a great relationship with five-star security guard Kennedy Chandler, who both visited UT on the same weekend in the fall. Duke and Tennessee have the best chances with Chandler, while Kentucky could be the easy leader for Banchero. Could the two play together in college? There is a possibility that there may be a dead heat with lots of storylines when it comes to where the best point guard and the best power forward end up and whether they choose to choose the same university. “

Banchero, a 6-foot-9, 235-pound muscle man at O’Dea High School in Seattle, Washington, is number 4 in the 2021 class after the 247Sports Composite. He is the top ranked player in his position and No. 1 in Washington State.

Chandler is a 6-foot-1, 160-pound point guard from Memphis, Tennessee. He is number 15 in the 2021 class according to the 247Sports Composite. He is the second-ranked player in his position and number 2 in the state of Tennessee.

There is no telling how long it will take for either player to make a college decision, but for now, we expect both Banchero and Chandler to visit the Tar Heels at some point. It’s fairly safe to say that Duke, Kentucky, and Tennessee will get the same treatment.

Stay with Keeping It Heel for the latest information on Tar Heels’ persecution of Paulo Banchero and Kennedy Chandler and all of UNC basketball.