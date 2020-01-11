Couple in alleged Via plot urges the Supreme Court to refuse the session in a terror case paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Last August the Ontario Court of Appeal announced a new trial for the men.

The court of appeal said that Jaser was wrongly denied his preferred option for jury selection. It also said that if Jaser had a new trial, Esseghaier would also be entitled to it.

After the decision, the Public Prosecution Service of Canada said it would continue with a new trial, but noted that it had 60 days to decide whether it would request permission to appeal to the Supreme Court.

In a subsequent submission to the Supreme Court, federal lawyers noted that after nearly nine months of preparatory trials and a three-month jury trial, Jaser and Esseghaier were convicted of the most serious terrorist crimes in Canadian law.

“The overthrow of these convictions based on a technical error that had no noticeable effect on the course of the trial is a triumph of form over content,” the entry said.

“Where, as here, there is no real demonstrable disadvantage to the justice of the trial, the judgment that the trier has actually achieved after a long and arduous trial should not be so easily destroyed.”

The Supreme Court is expected to decide in the coming weeks whether the case will be dealt with.

Both Esseghaier and Jaser believe that the court should reject the federal request and continue their new trial.

“The Crown has not found any legal error in the decision of the Court of Appeal, let alone an issue that raises a matter of national interest,” said Esseghaier.

He disputes the suggestion that the serious nature of the alleged violations should prompt the Supreme Court to appeal.

“The crown has put forward no arguments why only serious cases with overturned convictions, as opposed to convictions confirmed on appeal, are sufficient to meet the new proposed leave test,” says Esseghaier.

“Very serious cases are unfortunately not an unusual event in the Canadian criminal justice system.”

In his submission to the court, Jaser also rejects the idea that the seriousness of the alleged violations justifies a high hearing.

“The seriousness of the allegations cannot turn an unimportant legal problem into an important one.”

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 9, 2020.

Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press