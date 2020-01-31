Couple found in Hawaii, children are still missing

Missing children Joshua JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan (thanks to National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

A deadline has been set for having two missing children, but officials say it is forbidden to continue talking about the case.

The Rexburg, Idaho City Police and the Madison County, Idaho District Attorney confirmed that a child protection campaign was initiated on behalf of Tylee Ryan and J.J. Vallow.

Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan have not been seen since September. Lori Vallow and her husband, Chad Daybell, never reported them missing and disappeared soon after being questioned about the children. Officials say the couple was later found in Hawaii without the kids.

“Child protection actions are normally confidential and sealed to protect the anonymity of the parties,” Rexburg police said on January 27, 2020.

However, the office of the prosecutor in Madison County has received an order that allows the officials to confirm the child protection order, and an order from the court asking Lori Vallow to physically produce the children.

Lori Vallow was instructed to Tylee and J.J. physically produce. to the Department of Health and Welfare of Idaho in Rexburg, Idaho or to the Rexburg Police within five days of the order being placed.

Police confirm that on that day in the city of Princeville on the island of Kauai, Hawaii, Lori Vallow was served by Kauai police on January 25 and that Chad Daybell was with her. It was further confirmed that Tylee and J.J. were not with Lori and Chad.

“There is no evidence that Tylee and J.J. were once in Hawaii, “said the Rexburg PD. “Failure to comply with this order may subject Lori Vallow to civil or criminal contempt of the court.”

All other documents relating to child protection remain under seal.

“We can also confirm that in the afternoon of January 26, the Kauai police issued a search warrant for the vehicle and the people of Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow,” Rexburg police continued.

In another release on January 29, the Attorney General’s Madison County Office recalled that the cases regarding children remain sealed and that they had no further comments.

“In the event that information emerges would be important for the public to know, we will ask the court if that information can be shared,” the release said.

“We appreciate the enormous stream of concern from the public and the media about this sensitive matter. We kindly ask you to give the authorities permission to continue with this ongoing investigation and give them the space and opportunity to do their due diligence, “said Kaua’i, police chief of Todd G. Raybuck, Hawaii in a statement that “Also note that this is still an active investigation and that certain matters must remain confidential and cannot be disclosed. Moreover, this case concerns minors and child protection cases are sealed.”

The Kaua police said they will update the public through a press release if and when they take further action, “according to the directions from the primary investigative body, the Rexburg police. However, we currently have no further updates.”

“All I want before I go is just see those kids, and especially – and I’m greedy – especially my boy JJ. My little man,” Grandfather Larry Woodcock said at a recent press conference in Idaho that offered a $ 20,000 reward announced for information that led to the children.

Wife’s brother Kay Woodcock, Charles Vallow, adopted JJ when he was a baby. Charles and his wife, Lori Vallow, also raised Lori’s daughter from a previous relationship in their home in the suburbs of Phoenix.

But things started to change a few years ago, Kay Woodcock said in an Associated Press report. Her brother trusted him to fear that Lori was cheating on him with Chad Daybell, an author of various fiction books with religious themes about prophecies and the end of the world.

Charles Vallow filed divorce documents in a Arizona court last February and claimed that Lori believed she was a “translated being” and “a god assigned to perform the work of the 144,000 at Christ’s second coming in July 2020, “the Arizona newspaper reported.

He also accused Lori of threatening to kill him if he stood in her way and asked him to ask for a protection order.

The separation of Charles and Lori Vallow is never complete – Charles was murdered in July by Lori’s brother, Alex Cox. Cox told the authorities that the shooting was out of self-defense after Charles Vallow hit him with a baseball bat, but the case is unresolved. Whatever the findings, Cox will not be on trial – he died of unknown causes in December.

Kay Woodcock said that Lori acted strangely when she told the family about Charles’s death without mentioning the cause. A family member had to search Charles’s name online to find out that he had been shot.

After death, Kay and Larry Woodcock said they had a harder time reaching JJ. The once frequent calls shrank and became short. The last one, in August, lasted only 36 seconds and seemed scripted, they said.

That month Lori moved with the children to Rexburg, Idaho. It brought her closer to the hometown of Chad Daybell, Salah, Idaho, where he lived with his wife, Tammy Daybell.

The Daybells had a publishing house that produced its fiction books on end-time and theology around The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the works of other authors. He also spoke at Preparing A People events organized by Color My Media.

Church spokesman Eric Hawkins declined to comment and said the case does not concern the faith.

Two months after Lori Vallow moved to Idaho, Tammy Daybell died at her home. She was only 49, and her death notice said she died of natural causes on October 19. The police would later question that and have her body excavated for an autopsy, the results of which have not yet been released.

Chad Daybell married Lori Vallow just two weeks after Tammy’s death.

Researchers later found that JJ and Tylee have not been seen since September, but Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell have never reported them missing.

Two days before Thanksgiving, officers Lori and Chad visited to check the children after they were called by concerned family members.

Researchers said the couple claimed that JJ and Tylee visited relatives in Arizona. After discovering the lie, the researchers returned to the house the next day – only to discover that Lori and Chad had left the city.

The sheriff’s delegates searched Daybell’s house and removed 43 items, including computers, cell phones, medicines, and magazines.

A couple’s lawyer did not immediately respond to an Associated Press message seeking comment.

