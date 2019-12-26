Loading...

Couple calls 911 to the void they believed to be intruders

Updated: 11:26 AM EST December 26, 2019

" It was Christmas night in a house in North Carolina, no creature should have moved, not even a mouse. But a couple from Forsyth County woke up with a fright, when something moved around their house at night. They ran to his closet. and hid with fear, marking 911 with a sensitive ear. Responding, the sheriff's agents searched the house and found a robot vacuum cleaner alone. The source of the scare was quickly resolved, the sheriff's office reported. The robot had apparently started and got stuck, its beeps and bumps made the audible noise. The owner Thomas Milam said the void, called Harry, was new. They had had it for days, maybe only two. He said it is no better to regret than being safe, and that he would call 911 again, even if he made a mistake.

