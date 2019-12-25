Couple accused after fight for wrapping Christmas presents

Loading...

A fight to wrap Christmas presents led a Pennsylvania couple to face charges. When the police arrived at the couple's house, they said that Daniel Hill and Diedra DiBucci were injured. In his picture, Hill's face is bruised and cut. According to the criminal complaint, Hill told police: "She hit me." He said DiBucci is his girlfriend and also hit her in the face / head in self-defense when he was attacking him. Officers said DiBucci told them he was wrapping Christmas presents in the dining room and Hill got angry because he was wrapping presents for his other boyfriend. She said she started an argument and Hill threw her a chair and broke a glass cabinet. DiBucci said Hill then stabbed a knife in the kitchen and she went up to call the police. Police asked Hill to stand up several times while they were in the house, and he refused. The police could contain him, and he was handcuffed. Hill was taken to Forbes Hospital for treatment. He was treated, released and transported to the Trafford Police Department. Hill has been accused of aggravated assault and resistance to arrest. DiBucci has been accused of aggravated assault.

A fight to wrap Christmas presents led a Pennsylvania couple to face charges.

When the police arrived at the couple's house, they said that Daniel Hill and Diedra DiBucci were injured. In his picture, Hill's face is bruised and cut.

According to the criminal complaint, Hill told police: "She hit me." He said DiBucci is his girlfriend and also hit her in the face / head in self-defense when he was attacking him.

Officers said DiBucci told them he was wrapping Christmas presents in the dining room and Hill got angry because he was wrapping presents for his other boyfriend. She said she started an argument and Hill threw her a chair and broke a glass cabinet. DiBucci said Hill then stabbed a knife in the kitchen and she went up to call the police.

Police asked Hill to stand up several times while they were in the house, and he refused. The police could contain him, and he was handcuffed.

Hill was taken to Forbes Hospital for treatment. He was treated, released and transported to the Trafford Police Department.

Hill has been accused of aggravated assault and resistance to arrest. DiBucci has been accused of aggravated assault.

.