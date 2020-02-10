County wins a lot at EDCO

Various Prince Edward County initiatives and an employee have received much praise.

The County-wide Wayfinding Signage Program won the Planning and Strategic Development Award, while the Successful Careers Video Series received the Workforce Development and Resident Attraction Award at the annual Economic Developers Council of Ontario Conference and Showcase.

The district also received the Community Economic Development Award for its support for the community-driven County Food Hub project.

Rebecca Lamb, destination marketing and development coordinator, was honored as the young influencer of the year.

During her almost four years with the municipality, Mrs. Lamb has led a number of high-profile initiatives with regard to promoting tourism and attracting residents and investments. Some of her most important achievements are the redesign of the visitor services program, the establishment of a training program for tourism ambassadors and the development of a tourism website managed by the municipality.

“Every day our team examines new ideas to tackle complex problems, and I am happy that EDCO has recognized this excellent work,” said Todd Davis, acting director of Community Development and Strategic Initiatives. “Rebecca is an extremely talented person and this honor is well deserved. We appreciate her contributions to the development of destinations and to the municipality as a whole. “

The County-wide Wayfinding Signage Program aims to create a signage family. The program aims to improve the signage of signage, while the uniqueness and diversity for which the province is known, is celebrated and celebrated and the characteristics of the area are demonstrated through the use of materials. The province worked together with Form: Media to develop the program.

Successful Careers Video Series tells the stories of people in Prince Edward County who have found a meaningful and satisfying job in their field. The Community Development department worked closely with Career Edge to develop the videos. They were shared online and via social media platforms to show the wide range of opportunities in the county for job seekers who want to pursue a career path of their choice in a much sought-after area such as skilled professions, web development, graphic design and much more.

The County Food Hub is a non-profit commercial kitchen within the Sophiasburgh Central School. The project offers a model approach to strengthening rural education that uses surplus school space to provide educational opportunities for students and social and economic opportunities for local communities. County Council supported the community-driven project with funding and staff. The County Food Hub is now open and serves the growing needs of local and regional food producers, from professional chefs and chefs to home chefs who develop a product together with a wide range of caterers. The County Food Hub also acts as a catalyst for healthy food education.

